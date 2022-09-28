US Dollar Pullback Green Lights APAC Currency Rally Ahead of NZD Economic Data

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Soars on Hawkish Fed Commentary and Rising US Treasury Yields
2022-09-28 07:50:50
Euro Punches Lower as US Dollar Drives Markets on No Intervention and Fed Hawks
2022-09-28 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rallies with Gold Prices as Markets Entertain a Less Hawkish Fed After BoE QE
2022-09-29 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rebound Keeps RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-09-27 21:30:05
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Surge in a Comeback Rally Amid BoE’s Rescue Plan
2022-09-28 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Wall Street at Risk as Retail Traders Still Buy the Dip
2022-09-28 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rallies with Gold Prices as Markets Entertain a Less Hawkish Fed After BoE QE
2022-09-29 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Boosted by USD Weakness & Cratering Bond Yields
2022-09-28 19:00:37
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-09-28 14:34:21
British Pound Latest: BoE Announces New Bond Buying Program, Sterling Stutters Then Slumps
2022-09-28 11:31:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-28 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: BoJ Minutes Hoping for Global Slowdown to Bolster JPY, YCC in Question
2022-09-28 09:30:10
More View more
US Dollar Pullback Green Lights APAC Currency Rally Ahead of NZD Economic Data

US Dollar Pullback Green Lights APAC Currency Rally Ahead of NZD Economic Data

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

US Dollar, DXY, New Zealand Dollar, NZD, Market Sentiment, Technical Outlook – Talking Points

  • Risk rally on Wall Street points APAC markets higher after BoE intervention
  • New Zealand data on tap after NZD outperforms during EU/US trading
  • US Dollar pullback touches trendline. Does DXY have more downside left?
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

A risk-on rally overnight on Wall Street sets up Asia-Pacific markets for a higher open as the safe-haven US Dollar falls against its major peers. The benchmark S&P 500 Index closed 1.97% higher as Treasury yields fell. WTI crude oil prices climbed and underlying spreads, including the 1:1 and 3:2:1 crack spreads, indicated that refiners see demand improving. The effects from Hurricane Ian, currently battering Florida, may explain the higher spreads too, as several high-volume off-shore rigs are offline to safeguard workers during the storm.

The Bank of England (BoE), responding to bond market turmoil sparked by an ill-advised fiscal plan, including tax cuts during a rate-hiking cycle, announced an emergency Gilt-buying package on Wednesday. The BoE, however, avoided placing blame on lawmakers, likely to maintain its perceived neutral stance on politics. The measure reverses the BoE’s selling of Gilts temporarily and will now buy 5 billion in long-dated bonds over the next several weeks.

Today’s 7-year Treasury auction saw surprisingly good demand, fetching a 2.57 bid/cover ratio. That was despite a surge in Treasuries that drove yields lower. Still, a ~7% rate was attractive enough for direct bidders, although indirect buyers were relatively weak. rate hike bets have been scaled back recently. Fed funds futures show the US rate peaking at 4.42% in May 2023. That pricing was at 4.7% on September 23.

APAC currencies benefited from the USD’s pullback. The Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar gained against the Greenback, and the NZD outperformed its cross-Tasman counterpart, with AUD/NZD falling for a second day. The offshore Chinese Yuan fell after USD/CNH spiked to a record high level in overnight trading. New Zealand economic data is in focus today, with ANZ activity outlook and business confidence for September on tap to cross the wires at 00 GMT.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

US Dollar DXY - Technical Forecast

The DXY Index pulled back to a major trendline that has gyrated between offering support and resistance going back to May. The pullback is overdue but may have more room to run when looking at the DXY’s RSI and MACD oscillators. The RSI crossed below its 70 mark, and MACD is now declining, on track to see a signal line crossover. Some consolidation may be in order versus a broader pullback, however, but if prices continue to descend, the June 2002 high or the 20-day SMA offers tangible targets for bulls to regroup.

US Dollar DXY – Daily Chart

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Chinese Yuan Faces Another Big Test as US Dollar Surge Goes Unchecked
Chinese Yuan Faces Another Big Test as US Dollar Surge Goes Unchecked
2022-09-26 23:00:00
Asia-Pacific Markets Face Risk-Off Move as US Dollar Batters Sentiment
Asia-Pacific Markets Face Risk-Off Move as US Dollar Batters Sentiment
2022-09-25 23:00:00
US Dollar Rally Pauses as Japanese Yen Finds Respite: Asia-Pacific Outlook
US Dollar Rally Pauses as Japanese Yen Finds Respite: Asia-Pacific Outlook
2022-09-22 23:00:00
NZD/USD Trades at Critical Support as APAC Traders Prepare for Bank of Japan
NZD/USD Trades at Critical Support as APAC Traders Prepare for Bank of Japan
2022-09-21 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
NZD/USD
Bullish
AUD/NZD