 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Playbook: Technical Setups for EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2024-04-16 11:50:49
US Dollar’s Outlook Brightens; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-15 23:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Gold, WTI Crude Oil, S&P 500
2024-04-15 16:30:00
Oil Price Update: Israeli Troops Withdraw from the South, Peace Talks Underway
2024-04-08 11:04:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​Dow, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 Under Pressure as Geopolitical Tensions Rise​​​​​
2024-04-16 10:00:03
​​​​​Dow, CAC40 and Nikkei 225 Begin to Push Higher
2024-04-09 10:00:28
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Remains at Elevated Levels Amid Ongoing Geopolitical Uncertainty
2024-04-16 15:03:22
Why Major Currencies and Gold are Safe Havens in Times of Crisis
2024-04-16 13:30:33
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Extends Losses as UK Labor Market Shows Signs of Weakness
2024-04-16 07:34:10
US Dollar’s Outlook Brightens; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-15 23:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Major Currencies and Gold are Safe Havens in Times of Crisis
2024-04-16 13:30:33
US Dollar Playbook: Technical Setups for EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2024-04-16 11:50:49
More View More
US Dollar Playbook: Technical Setups for EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

US Dollar Playbook: Technical Setups for EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US Dollar Setups (EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY)

  • The US dollar appears to benefit from geopolitical uncertainty
  • EUR/USD vulnerability exposed despite an uptick in sentiment data
  • AUD/USD slide continues after uninspiring Chinese GDP data
  • USD/JPY flirts with dangerous level ahead of Japanese CPI
  • Navigate the markets with confidence – get your US Dollar Q2 trading forecast below!
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD Appears to Benefit from Geopolitical Uncertainty

In what is a rather quiet week for the dollar - as far as scheduled risk (data) is concerned – a thorough analysis of USD pairs can help establish a basis for future price action. The dollar performed extremely well in Q1, particularly against major currencies, and looks set to continue in a similar fashion at the start of the second quarter.

Better-than-expected US CPI data provided the catalyst for the recent USD advance, that now appears to be benefitting from an added safe haven boost, keeping the dollar at elevated levels. Due to the sheer robustness of US data (inflation, jobs and growth), markets have had to revise estimates of Fed rate cuts in 2024 and now envision around two 25 basis point (bps) cuts this year.

EUR/USD Vulnerability Exposed Despite a Uptick in Sentiment Data

The EU and Germany have revealed improving sentiment and confidence data in recent months, suggesting that analysts expect that we have already seen the trough in Europe. Nevertheless, hard data like inflation, employment and growth are on the decline – weighing on ECB policymakers to loosen financial conditions. The ECB’s governing council meets again in June when they will be armed with the latest economic projections when deciding whether it will be appropriate to cut interest rates for the first time since the hiking cycle got under way in 2022.

With a June cut largely expected by the market and numerous ECB officials, the euro is likely to remain weak against the high-flying dollar - weighing on EUR/USD. The pair holds just below the 28.6% Fibonacci retracement of the major 2023 decline which may be tested in the short-term considering the current oversold conditions. The recent decline represents the fastest 5-day drop since February 2023 despite the pair opting for consolidation yesterday and seeing a similar start to today's price action.

The longer-term direction appears to favour further weakness as the US-EU interest rate differential is expected to widen. The full retracement of the major 2023 decline is the next major level of interest to the downside at 1.0450 but given the rate of decline in EUR/USD, a shorter-term period of consolidation or even a minor retracement may materialise.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

AUD/USD Slide Continues After Uninspiring Chinese GDP Data

The Aussie Dollar has not only retraced its recent advance but has continued to head lower, printing a new yearly low. The recent drop in risk sentiment, fueled by geopolitical uncertainty in the middle east and the prospect of delayed interest rate cuts in the US, is having an impact on the ‘high beta’ currency.

Chinese GDP this morning beat expectations but was not enough to convince the market that the economic outlook is improving in a material way. In addition demand data for March was feeble as retail sales and output data appeared soft.

AUD/USD dropped below 0.6460 – a level that had roughly supported prices this year despite a momentary breach in February. 0.6365 is the next level to note on the downside with the RSI not yet entering into oversold conditions which suggests there could still be more downside to come for the Aussie. A short-term pullback may test the 0.6460 level in the interim.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the second quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Flirts with Dangerous Level Ahead of Japanese CPI

USD/JPY was provided with further bullish impetus after yesterday’s US retail sales came out better-then-expected which continues the bullish USD outlook. Numerous warnings from Japanese officials, including the finance minister, failed to deter the sharp moves higher in the pair – teeing up the potential for direct FX intervention to strengthen the yen.

The issue Japan is having is even with the latest rate hike out of negative territory, the carry trade incentive is still very appealing given the interest rate differential that exists between the US and Japan. Unless the Bank of Japan hikes rates in a meaningful way, the carry trade is likely to continue.

USD/JPY approaches 155.00, a level identified by the former top currency official, Mr. Watanabe as a possible area where officials may intervene. If the pair is allowed to trade higher from there, the 160 mark comes into focus as the level of resistance last seen in 1990. Bullish trade setups from here are fraught with risk and provide an unappealing risk-reward ratio given the extreme volatility that typically follows direct FX intervention (downside risk). Levels to the downside include 152.00 and 150.00 flat.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Stay up to date with the latest breaking news and themes driving the market by subscribing to our weekly DailyFX newsletter

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Outlook & Sentiment Analysis: Silver, NZD/USD, EUR/CHF
Market Outlook & Sentiment Analysis: Silver, NZD/USD, EUR/CHF
2024-04-16 17:30:00
GBP/USD Extends Losses as UK Labor Market Shows Signs of Weakness
GBP/USD Extends Losses as UK Labor Market Shows Signs of Weakness
2024-04-16 07:34:10
US Dollar’s Outlook Brightens; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar’s Outlook Brightens; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-15 23:15:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Weakness Gathers Pace, Teasing FX Intervention
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Weakness Gathers Pace, Teasing FX Intervention
2024-04-15 13:39:49
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 16, 2024
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 16, 2024
AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 16, 2024