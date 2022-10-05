US Dollar Gains as Better-than-Forecast Services PMI Data Backs Case for Hawkish Fed

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Euro Resumes Parity Dance with the Dollar as Fed Pivot Chatter Cools
2022-10-05 10:43:59
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting and a Sunny Outlook. Where to for WTI?
2022-10-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Bear Bounce or Fed Pivot?
2022-10-05 14:08:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Surge as Retail Traders Sell the Rips. Bullish Engulfings Offer Optimism
2022-10-05 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Blocked by Resistance, Key US Jobs Report Nears
2022-10-05 09:30:28
Gold Price Climbs Above 50-Day SMA to Approach September High
2022-10-05 00:00:05
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: PM Truss in Focus Ahead of UK and U.S. Services PMI’s
2022-10-05 07:59:18
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-04 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Dollar Slide Aligns to Rebound in Risk Trends but What About Rates and Recession Forecasts?
2022-10-05 03:00:39
More View more
US Dollar Gains as Better-than-Forecast Services PMI Data Backs Case for Hawkish Fed

US Dollar Gains as Better-than-Forecast Services PMI Data Backs Case for Hawkish Fed

Diego Colman, Strategist

ISM SERVICES KEY POINTS:

  • ISM Services PMI at 56.7 in September versus 56.00 expected
  • Resilient services sector activity data backs case for Fed to remain on a hawkish path
  • U.S. dollar extends gains on better-than-forecast results

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections

A gauge of broad U.S. business services activity remained resilient and moderated less-than-expected at the end of the third quarter, a sign that the economy is holding up well despite growing risks such as high-sky inflation and rising interest rates.

According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), September services PMI eased to 56.7 from August's 56.9 print, versus a forecast of 56.00, expanding for the 28th consecutive month. For context, any figure above 50 indicates growth, while readings below that threshold denote a contraction in the sector.

ISM SERVICES PMI

image1.png

Source: Trading Economics

Looking under the hood, the non-manufacturing sector was restrained by a small drop in new orders and production. Both indicators softened on a month-over-month basis, but the retrenchment was not substantial, indicating that demand, while weakening, is not yet falling off the cliff.

On the bright side, the employment index jumped 2.8 points to 53.00, notching its best reading since March, signaling that hiring remains robust despite the Fed’s best efforts to cool the labor market via tighter financial conditions.

On the inflation front, prices paid eased to 68.7 from 71.5, extending the recent pullback that started in mid-summer. While the directional improvement is welcome, cost burdens remained elevated for service providers, a situation that could prevent CPI numbers from downshifting significantly in the coming months.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Diego Colman
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

ISM SERVICES DATA AT A GLANCE

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Immediately following the ISM data, the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, accelerated its advance, bolstered by rising U.S. Treasury yields. The resilience of activity in the most important sector for the economy, together with the strength of the jobs market, should lead policymakers to maintain an aggressive posture, delivering further interest rate hikes at upcoming FOMC meetings to bring inflation down to the 2% target over the forecast horizon. Against this backdrop, the U.S. dollar is likely to maintain an upward bias in the near term.

US DOLLAR REACTION TO ISM SERVICES DATA

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Faces Support Ahead of High Importance US Data
US Dollar Faces Support Ahead of High Importance US Data
2022-10-05 12:00:55
Euro Forecast: Euro Resumes Parity Dance with the Dollar as Fed Pivot Chatter Cools
Euro Forecast: Euro Resumes Parity Dance with the Dollar as Fed Pivot Chatter Cools
2022-10-05 10:43:59
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: PM Truss in Focus Ahead of UK and U.S. Services PMI’s
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: PM Truss in Focus Ahead of UK and U.S. Services PMI’s
2022-10-05 07:59:18
New Zealand Dollar Surges Against US Dollar, Australian Dollar After RBNZ Delivers 50-Basis Point Rate Hike
New Zealand Dollar Surges Against US Dollar, Australian Dollar After RBNZ Delivers 50-Basis Point Rate Hike
2022-10-05 01:00:00
Advertisement