Top 2023 Trade: Waiting to Short GBP/USD, UK Economic Headwinds and Technical Hurdles Ahead

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Left in a Technical Lurch as Markets In Full Holiday Liquidity
2022-12-23 23:45:00
Will EURUSD Earn a Break with NZDUSD Sliding and S&P 500 Swinging?
2022-12-22 22:30:06
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Stocks Slide into Support, PCE, Consumer Sentiment on Deck
2022-12-22 21:10:09
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
2022-12-22 12:00:47
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Below 200-day MA Ahead of Key US Economic Data
2022-12-23 08:15:49
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
More View More
Top 2023 Trade: Waiting to Short GBP/USD, UK Economic Headwinds and Technical Hurdles Ahead

Top 2023 Trade: Waiting to Short GBP/USD, UK Economic Headwinds and Technical Hurdles Ahead

Zain Vawda, Analyst
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

The British Pound has seen a strong recovery to the end of 2022 as PM Sunak and Chancellor Hunt seem to have restored confidence in the UK with prudent fiscal policy measures. This coincided with some degree of US Dollar weakness and improving global sentiment which has since been dented by growing recessionary fears for 2023. My bias for US Dollar appreciation against the British Pound comes from the economic headwinds facing the UK economy as tighter fiscal and monetary policy could make UK markets unattractive.

Large Current Account Deficit and Recessionary Fears to Weigh on the British Pound

Global yield curve inversion has seen an increase globally strengthening the prospects for a recession in 2023, evidenced by market jitters in December. The US remains in a better economic position with recent data releases hinting that the chances of a recession remain less than those for the UK. As recession fears intensify there is every chance that market participants will likely seek safe havens with the dollar largely benefitting from haven demand in 2022 which should extend into 2023. Taking this into account together with the large current account deficit facing the UK my expectations are for Sterling to face some renewed selling pressure as we head into 2023.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD WEEKLY CHART

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Zain Vawda, TradingView

From a technical perspective, GBPUSD has seen a break of the descending trendline early in November before rallying 500-odd pips higher. The 50-day MA is currently trading just above the current price with the 61.8% fib level slightly higher likely to provide some resistance as it lines up perfectly with the psychological 1.25000 level. A break higher could see a test of the late May swing high around 1.2640.

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Zain Vawda, TradingView

On the daily timeframe, we can see the MAs all currently rest below the current price providing support. There is also an ascending trendline in play as we await the potential third touch, which could come into play should the pair find resistance at either the 1.2500 or 1.2640 levels. The gradients on the 50 and 100-day MAs are beginning to tilt to the upside indicating the potential strength of the uptrend.

I think we could see one more push higher before finding some resistance around the 1.25000 area as this would also allow the RSI on the weekly and daily chart to enter overbought territory, adding a further confluence. Any push higher than this will see the 1.2640 (May swing high) level come into play which could provide the best risk-to-reward for potential shorts with potential downside targets provided by the 200-day MA and further down the psychological 1.2000 level.

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Macro Relationships and Technical Chart Patterns
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Macro Relationships and Technical Chart Patterns
2022-12-26 12:00:00
Top 2023 Trade: Short EUR/JPY on Carry Trade Unwind as EU Fundamentals Worsen
Top 2023 Trade: Short EUR/JPY on Carry Trade Unwind as EU Fundamentals Worsen
2022-12-26 08:00:00
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Confirmation Bias and Risk Management
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Confirmation Bias and Risk Management
2022-12-26 04:00:00
Top 2023 Trade: Best Could Well Be Over for USD/SGD
Top 2023 Trade: Best Could Well Be Over for USD/SGD
2022-12-26 00:00:41
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed