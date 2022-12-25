Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Trust in Your Strategy and Analysis – Avoid the Noise

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Left in a Technical Lurch as Markets In Full Holiday Liquidity
2022-12-23 23:45:00
Will EURUSD Earn a Break with NZDUSD Sliding and S&P 500 Swinging?
2022-12-22 22:30:06
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Stocks Slide into Support, PCE, Consumer Sentiment on Deck
2022-12-22 21:10:09
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
2022-12-22 12:00:47
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Below 200-day MA Ahead of Key US Economic Data
2022-12-23 08:15:49
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
More View More
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Trust in Your Strategy and Analysis – Avoid the Noise

Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Trust in Your Strategy and Analysis – Avoid the Noise

Zain Vawda, Analyst
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

2022 proved to be quite an eventful year for me personally from a trading perspective. Many of the developments that have transpired during the year have not occurred in decades let alone during my relatively short career as a trader (6 years). Central Banks around the world delivered jumbo sized interest rate hikes in a bid to tame runaway inflation, while the US dollar reached multi-year highs as market participants flocked to the greenback as a viable safe haven option. The effect on markets of many of these moves individually are known and yet together they seemed to catch many a trader including myself out at times. My top lesson learnt for the year is avoid the noise and trust in your own strategy and analysis.

When I say ‘avoiding the noise’ what do I mean? Well, having come from a retail trader background personally it does tend to get lonely at times so being a part of online and social media trading groups helped. However, the downside of this really shone through this year particularly when looking to take a trade that might be countertrend in nature. Case in point was my top trade opportunity for Q4 which was a short on USD/CAD. I had set out clear levels from a technical perspective and researched the potential decisions of OPEC+ regarding supply of oil (correlation of oil and the Canadian Dollar) yet the overall trend remained extremely bullish in nature. The more I read social media boards as well as the opinion of other industry players, the majority of whom remained bullish on the pair, the more I second guessed myself and eventually lacked the conviction to pull the trigger. I had a further opportunity to get involved in the pair lower than I would’ve liked but one that still satisfied my requirements for entry and once again I let the noise from outside dictate my decision.

Moral of the story, I am not saying that you shouldn’t form part of any trading community or read the thoughts and opinions of peers and analysts alike but rather have belief, trust and when the time comes conviction to execute your trade according to your plan, not someone else’s. I acknowledge that the rise of retail trading and social media makes this particularly difficult, yet it is a necessary step in one’s evolution as a trader.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top 2023 Trade: Long NZD/USD - Kiwi Backed by Fundamentals as Monetary Policy Reigns
Top 2023 Trade: Long NZD/USD - Kiwi Backed by Fundamentals as Monetary Policy Reigns
2022-12-25 00:00:34
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Be Nimble - Trade What the Market Gives You
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Be Nimble - Trade What the Market Gives You
2022-12-24 20:00:00
Top 2023 Trade: Short USD/ZAR - Rand Places Hopes on China Re-Opening and Political Stability
Top 2023 Trade: Short USD/ZAR - Rand Places Hopes on China Re-Opening and Political Stability
2022-12-24 16:00:25
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Treat targets as a guide, not as a rule.
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Treat targets as a guide, not as a rule.
2022-12-24 12:00:00
Advertisement