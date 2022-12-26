Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Don’t fight the Fed – Looking Beyond the Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Left in a Technical Lurch as Markets In Full Holiday Liquidity
2022-12-23 23:45:00
Will EURUSD Earn a Break with NZDUSD Sliding and S&P 500 Swinging?
2022-12-22 22:30:06
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Stocks Slide into Support, PCE, Consumer Sentiment on Deck
2022-12-22 21:10:09
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
2022-12-22 12:00:47
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Below 200-day MA Ahead of Key US Economic Data
2022-12-23 08:15:49
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
More View More
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Don’t fight the Fed – Looking Beyond the Data

Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Don’t fight the Fed – Looking Beyond the Data

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Throughout 2022, the Federal Reserve continued to play a major role in driving financial markets. With Central banks embarking on a journey to strangle monetary supply through restrictive tightening, the phrase ‘don’t fight the Fed’ held true. With inflation and interest rates rising simultaneously, I was reminded about how sensitive markets are to recession fears. As the economic calendar moved to the forefront of sentiment, news events became particularly important. However, prices didn’t always react the way I expected. In the same way that speculation has fueled to rise and fall of FTX, rate expectations were fueling the US Dollar, stocks, and broader sentiment.

With restrictive quantitative tightening measures expecting to ease, recession risks and interest rates could continue to drive financial markets.

Although I expect to pay close attention to monetary policy for the foreseeable future, the lessons I have learnt stem from the psychological aspects of trading. While Q1 2023 will likely bring along a unique set of challenges, I believe that risk management remains key.

While I will continue to adjust my trading plan to ensure that it is in aligned with changes in market conditions, I believe that sentiment will continue to drive prices.

If market participants expect an economic recovery, there’s a good chance that stocks will rise. If they expect a recession, stocks will likely fall. Even though I have fallen victim to picking market ‘tops’ and ‘bottoms’, I have learnt to respect the unpredictable nature of financial markets.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top 2023 Trade: Waiting to Short GBP/USD, UK Economic Headwinds and Technical Hurdles Ahead
Top 2023 Trade: Waiting to Short GBP/USD, UK Economic Headwinds and Technical Hurdles Ahead
2022-12-26 16:00:07
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Macro Relationships and Technical Chart Patterns
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Macro Relationships and Technical Chart Patterns
2022-12-26 12:00:00
Top 2023 Trade: Short EUR/JPY on Carry Trade Unwind as EU Fundamentals Worsen
Top 2023 Trade: Short EUR/JPY on Carry Trade Unwind as EU Fundamentals Worsen
2022-12-26 08:00:00
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Confirmation Bias and Risk Management
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Confirmation Bias and Risk Management
2022-12-26 04:00:00
Advertisement