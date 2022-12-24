Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Be Nimble - Trade What the Market Gives You

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Left in a Technical Lurch as Markets In Full Holiday Liquidity
2022-12-23 23:45:00
Will EURUSD Earn a Break with NZDUSD Sliding and S&P 500 Swinging?
2022-12-22 22:30:06
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Eyeing Further Gains Following Yesterday’s Pause
2022-12-23 10:39:52
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Stocks Slide into Support, PCE, Consumer Sentiment on Deck
2022-12-22 21:10:09
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow Jones, US Dollar in Focus after Supportive US GDP Revisions
2022-12-23 00:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Consolidates Near 1-Week High, Wedge Breakout Imminent?
2022-12-22 12:00:47
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Pound Below 200-day MA Ahead of Key US Economic Data
2022-12-23 08:15:49
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips on CPI Data but Bigger Storms Might be Brewing. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-12-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-22 16:31:48
More View More
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Be Nimble - Trade What the Market Gives You

Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Be Nimble - Trade What the Market Gives You

Richard Snow, Analyst
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Richard Snow
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

This year has been a very exciting one as far as price action is concerned, with no shortage of volatility and strong trending markets. However, even trending markets can develop in a rather choppy fashion, in a ‘two steps forward, one step back’ type of rhythm - meaning there is opportunity to trade in the direction of the trend but, there could also be opportunity in between trends, focusing on when prices pull back.

It can seem rather counter-intuitive to want to trade in the opposite direction to the longer-term trend. But, the S&P 500 illustrated how markets can trend over different time frames and for extended periods of time. Filtering for trades only in the direction of the long-term trend can then result in extended periods on the sidelines as price action moves further and further in the opposite direction.

Instead of following the bias religiously, traders should be observant and nimble enough to assess when the market is primed for a correction or exhibits properties of mean reversion that can be identified through price action and momentum. Major risk events or fundamental changes in things like inflation or central bank drive are just a few examples of catalysts that have the ability to sustain a countertrend move beyond the short-term.

To be clear, not all trending markets offer up such an opportunity for two-way price action and the general wisdom of trading in the direction of the trend still holds true. However, a market like the S&P 500, approaching a significant level of support (resistance) in a downtrend (uptrend), showing a tendency for deep countertrend moves, ought to be analyzed on merit.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top 2023 Trade: Short USD/ZAR - Rand Places Hopes on China Re-Opening and Political Stability
Top 2023 Trade: Short USD/ZAR - Rand Places Hopes on China Re-Opening and Political Stability
2022-12-24 16:00:25
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Treat targets as a guide, not as a rule.
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Treat targets as a guide, not as a rule.
2022-12-24 12:00:00
Top 2023 Trade: Dow-Nasdaq: Disparity Within Indices May Stretch Again
Top 2023 Trade: Dow-Nasdaq: Disparity Within Indices May Stretch Again
2022-12-24 08:00:10
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Don’t Try and be Clever – Stick to Your Guns
Top 2022 Trading Lesson: Don’t Try and be Clever – Stick to Your Guns
2022-12-24 04:00:00
Advertisement