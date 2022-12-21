 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bolstered by GfK Consumer Confidence
2022-12-21 08:58:49
Collapse of the Carry Doesn’t Reach the S&P 500, Can EURUSD Fulfill Its Own Reversal?
2022-12-20 22:45:55
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as Risks Swirl in BoJ Aftermath. Will WTI Rally?
2022-12-21 05:30:00
Crude Oil Eyeing Falling Wedge as Gold Prices May Reverse, Where to From Here?
2022-12-20 07:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Key Support Bounces Now in Play
2022-12-21 21:34:40
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Jones Industrial Average Reversing into Large Ranges
2022-12-20 20:00:21
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Sets Up for Breakout, 1850 Awaits
2022-12-21 16:30:14
Gold and Silver Outlook: Prices May Rise as Retail Traders Increase Short Bets
2022-12-21 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: The US Dollar is Back in the Driver’s Seat
2022-12-21 13:00:14
GBP Forecast: Pound Vulnerable to Both USD and Euro
2022-12-20 11:59:01
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Bearish Break Was Dramatic, But Liquidity Can Tame Even That Move
2022-12-21 19:45:53
Australian Dollar Pummelled in the Japanese Yen Melee Post BoJ. Where to for AUD/JPY?
2022-12-21 01:30:00
More View More
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Key Support Bounces Now in Play

S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Key Support Bounces Now in Play

James Stanley, Contributor

Indices Talking Points:

  • All of the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones ran into key supports to start this week and after indecision yesterday, a strong bounce developed today.
  • While we’re late in the month of December and it’s been a hard road thus far, there does remain the possibility of a Santa Rally, particularly considering the prospect of window-dressing going into the end of 2022. The S&P 500 current all-time-high was set in the first week of 2022 trade, might a related dynamic be in play for 2023?
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Last week was a brutal outing for equities and coming into this week, bears had a full head of steam. That even lasted through Monday trade until some key supports started to come into play for each of the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones. Those supports held yesterday and led into a bounce today, which now begs the question as to whether we may still see a Santa rally into the end of the year.

To be sure, up to this point, those seasonal patterns haven’t really seemed to be in-play and given the brutal reaction to CPI last Tuesday and then the Fed on Wednesday, hope had started to fade as it looked more and more like the same looming bearish behavior had reared its ugly head again. And there is bearish potential going into next year largely on the basis of a still-hawkish Fed and inflation that remains far too high.

But, as we saw through 2022, markets are not linear and as we move into the end of the year, the question remains as to whether we’ll see longer-term short positions unwind as we open the door into 2023. This is, after all, how the 2022 open played out, with the S&P 500 topping on January 4th and then starting a bearish trend that still remains in-effect.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 is now testing resistance at prior support and that prior support area was a stubborn spot, running from 3912-3928. This same area had held the highs in late-October only to become support a few weeks later, holding multiple tests until eventually getting taken-out last week.

Sellers drove all the way down to another key spot of support – located around 3802-3810, both of which are Fibonacci levels, and that helped to form a doji yesterday. That doji from yesterday led to a strong bullish response today which makes for a morning star formation.

Morning stars are bullish reversal formations and price now has to contend with resistance at 3912-3928; but if buyers can budge above that, next resistance targets show at 3960 and then the 4k psychological level.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; S&P 500 on Tradingview

Nasdaq

If looking to track bearish approaches on US equities, I remain of the mind that the Nasdaq could be more attractive, and not just from a fundamental perspective. Technically speaking, the bullish theme has been less-developed here and even today’s bounce was less-expressive than what showed in the S&P above.

There’s also the missing proximity from resistance at prior support, as the prior support zone in the Nasdaq is around 11,470 which hasn’t yet come into play.

The support level of note in the Nasdaq is the same that came into help hold the June lows at 11,069. This level was tested yesterday which led to a similar build of a doji, followed by today’s strength which makes for a morning star here, too.

If we get extension beyond today’s high, that 11,470 level remains as resistance potential for those looking at possible manners of fading that strength.

Nasdaq Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Nasdaq 100 on Tradingview

Dow Jones

If the Nasdaq is more attractive for bearish equity pushes, the Dow remains as a more attractive venue for bullish pushes. I discussed this in this week’s technical forecast as the Dow had started to get close to a key support test. And in the interest of apples-to-apples comparisons, while both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 remain below their 2022 bearish trendlines, the Dow not only remains above its own, but it caught support off of that level on Monday before a strong response showed today.

Price crossed an important level today and this can now serve as short-term support potential, plotted around 33,444, and there’s also some gap that remains in Dow futures, right around the 33,053 swing that could also function as a spot of support for bullish continuation scenarios.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Dow Jones on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist, DailyFX.com & Head of DailyFX Education

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

SPX (S&P 500) Humbled by Trendline Resistance After Hawkish FOMC
SPX (S&P 500) Humbled by Trendline Resistance After Hawkish FOMC
2022-12-15 15:15:10
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Levels into FOMC
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Levels into FOMC
2022-12-14 17:00:25
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: SPX Slammed, Breakout Snaps Back
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: SPX Slammed, Breakout Snaps Back
2022-12-13 18:00:30
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: Falling Wedge into CPI, FOMC
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: Falling Wedge into CPI, FOMC
2022-12-12 21:15:50
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022
US Tech 100
Last updated: Dec 21, 2022