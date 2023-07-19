Stock indices continue to rise on solid U.S. earnings and weaker UK CPI

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Ahead Euro Area CPI: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-19 04:30:00
Retail and Institutional Sentiment in EUR/USD and GBP/USD Diverges Further
2023-07-18 11:12:14
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rolls Over on China Growth Woes and Libya Re-open. Lower WTI?
2023-07-18 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
2023-07-18 09:00:17
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Jumps After Tepid US Retail Sales; What’s Next for XAU/USD After Reverse H&S Target Met?
2023-07-19 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: $1980 Beckons but Are Bulls Ready to Take Control?
2023-07-18 10:00:11
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
UK (GBP) Breaking News: UK CPI Miss Troubles Pound
2023-07-19 06:45:23
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Hugs Fibonacci Support, EUR/JPY Eyes Key Resistance
2023-07-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.
2023-07-18 13:23:37
Stock indices continue to rise on solid U.S. earnings and weaker UK CPI

Stock indices continue to rise on solid U.S. earnings and weaker UK CPI

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, DAX 40, and S&P 500 Prices and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 trades in three-week highs

​The FTSE 100 continues to rise as UK inflation comes in slightly weaker-than-expected. UK CPI hit 7.9% year-on-year (YoY) versus an expected 8.2% with core CPI also falling to a better-than-expected 6.9% YoY (vs 7.1%) in June.​The index’s rise above last week’s high at 7,481 puts the April-to-July downtrend line, 55- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) as well as the early June low and early July high at 7,546 to 7,591 on the cards.

​The 7,433 to 7,394 May, June, and this week’s lows are to offer good support. While this area underpins, a bullish reversal should continue to take place.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart​

DAX 40 approaches key resistance area

​The DAX 40 continues its advance amid better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings and is on track to probe the early and mid-July highs at 16,187 to 16,221.​If overcome, the May peak at 16,333 will be next in line.

​Immediate support can be spotted along the July uptrend line at 16,114 and at the 16,009 early May high ahead of the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) and Monday’s low at 15,996 to 15,994.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart

S&P 500 trades in new 16-month highs

​Upbeat corporate earnings results and growing expectations for a soft-landing in the U.S. propelled the S&P 500 to new 16-month highs at 4,563 with the late January 2022 high at 4,595 and the March 2022 peak at 4,637 representing the next upside targets.

​Slips should find support along the one-month support line at 4,536 and at Monday’s 4,533 high as well as around the 4,530 late December 2021 low. ​While Monday’s low at 4,498 underpins, the immediate uptrend will remain intact.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

2023-07-18 09:00:17
2023-07-18 06:30:00
2023-07-17 20:10:00
2023-07-14 09:30:06
Rates

US 500
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
Germany 40
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023
FTSE 100
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 19, 2023