S&P 500, Nasdaq Extend Gains While Inflation Expectations Ease

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Softening U.S. Inflation Potential Pillars Euro
2023-01-09 09:02:18
2023-01-09 09:02:31
USD Weekly Outlook: Dollar Index (DXY) Eyes U.S. CPI
2023-01-07 21:58:57
2023-01-07 21:58:57
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steadies the Ship Despite the Fed Staying on Course. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-09 02:00:00
2023-01-09 02:00:00
Japanese Yen in Focus as Crude Oil Sails South. Will Lower Energy Prices Sink USD/JPY?
2023-01-05 06:00:00
2023-01-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, US CPI
2023-01-08 14:00:00
2023-01-08 14:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 21, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10.
2023-01-05 17:23:00
2023-01-05 17:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Technical Forecast: Gold's Rapid Rise Meets Resistance, Silver Cools
2023-01-09 12:30:10
2023-01-09 12:30:10
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Feb 18 when Gold traded near 1,896.09.
2023-01-09 10:23:00
2023-01-09 10:23:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Rallies on US Dollar Weakness
2023-01-09 10:30:00
2023-01-09 10:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, US CPI
2023-01-08 14:00:00
2023-01-08 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Mixed Bag for Japanese Yen Technicals
2023-01-08 08:00:41
2023-01-08 08:00:41
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
2023-01-06 13:45:20
S&P 500, Nasdaq Extend Gains While Inflation Expectations Ease

S&P 500, Nasdaq Extend Gains While Inflation Expectations Ease

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Talking Points:

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Equity futures extend gains while US consumer inflation expectations fall

Inflation, interest rates and expectations of a global recession are three topics that remain prevalent for 2023. As inflation remains well-above the Fed’s target rate of 2%, Friday’s NFP (non-farm payroll report) was met with mixed reactions.

With the unemployment rate falling to multi-decade lows at 3.5%, softer wage growth and weak ISM data indicated a slowdown in the economy suggesting that price pressures may continue to ease.

Although the growth outlook remains under pressure, renewed hopes of a Fed pivot and lower yields assisted in driving USD lower, fueling an equity rally.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

After trading within the confines of a symmetrical wedge formation highlighted by James Stanley last week, a move above 3900 drove S&P 500 higher before peaking at 3928. As bulls continued to drive price action higher, SPX futures extended gains driving prices back above 3950.

S&P 500 (SPX) Daily Chart

A picture containing text, indoor, device, line Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

With the next level of resistance holding at the key psychological level of 4000, a break of the descending trendline at 4110 could bring the 4150 mark back into play.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis

For the tech heavy Nasdaq 100, the shift in sentiment and a move above the 88% Fibonacci of the 2022 move at 11,214 could see prices moving back towards the 50-day MA (moving average) providing resistance at 11,422.

With the next psychological barrier forming at 11,500, the economic docket could continue to drive sentiment for throughout the week.

Nasdaq 100 (NDX) Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

While US consumer inflation expectations for the month of December have fallen to 5% (from 5.2% last month), Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak at 14:00 GMT tomorrow with US CPI due on Thursday.

image3.png

If the Fed expresses a more dovish tone and Thursday's US CPI print continues to show positive signs of easing, equities could remain supported in the near-term.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

