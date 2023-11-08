S&P 500, NAS 100 Runs into Resistance, Can the Rally Continue?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Flat, USD/MXN and USD/CAD Shine in Risk-Off Setting
2023-11-08 17:35:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: German Inflation Aggravates Euro Drawback
2023-11-08 07:50:37
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Sell-off Intensifies, Seeing the Commodity Trade Below a Key Level
2023-11-08 11:12:48
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Remains Vulnerable Below the 100-Day MA
2023-11-06 20:30:19
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: $1950 Key Support Approaches as Bears Eye Further Downside
2023-11-08 19:30:27
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD & XAG/USD May Get Boost from Macro Trends
2023-11-07 23:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Slips as BoE’s Bailey Hints at Peak Rates
2023-11-08 14:27:00
GBP/USD Slumps Back Below 1.2300 on Dovish BoE Rate Talk
2023-11-07 13:30:27
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY and EUR/JPY Probe Fresh Multi-Year Highs
2023-11-08 13:01:56
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Defies Support After Pullback, USD/JPY Stands Tall
2023-11-07 19:05:00
More View More
S&P 500, NAS 100 Runs into Resistance, Can the Rally Continue?

S&P 500, NAS 100 Runs into Resistance, Can the Rally Continue?

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

SP 500 & NAS100 PRICE FORECAST:

  • NAS100 and SPX Both Face a Key Resistance Test if the Rally is to Continue.
  • A Slew of Earnings to Come After Market Close Could Push US Indices Past Key Resistance Levels.
  • IG Client Sentiment Shows that Retail Traders are Net-Short with 59% of Traders Currently Holding Short Positions on the SPX.
  • To Learn More About Price Action, Chart Patterns and Moving Averages, Check out the DailyFX Education Section.

Most Read: Gold Price Forecast: $1950 Key Support Approaches as Bears Eye Further Downside

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

US Indices have rallied quite significantly over the past week and a half with SPX up around 7%, and the NAS100 around 9.2% before stuttering slightly today. Market participants are seeking fresh insight into the thinking of the US Federal Reserve regarding rate hikes and potential cuts in 2024. The recent rally benefitted from the assumption that the Fed are done with rate hikes but the recent hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia and hawkish comments from Fed policymakers have seen a renewal of the recent uncertain narrative.

image1.png

Source: TradingView

Fed Chair Powell averted any comments on monetary policy today, but he is speaking tomorrow again and market participants will continue to keep an eye for any hints on Fed policy. If rates have peaked, then there is a real chance we could see further upside on the S&P 500. Looking at the individual stocks on the SPX and outside of Mega Cap tech stocks the valuations are relatively low which could lead to further upside for the rest of Q4. This would also tie in with the Q4 historical performance of US Indices.

EARNINGS, FEDSPEAK AND MICHIGAN SENTIMENT DATA

There remains a lot of earnings due out after market close today with the big names among them being Walt Disney (DIS), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA). Keep an eye on any movements in after hours trade heading into the US open tomorrow.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see theDailyFX Calendar

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

NASDAQ 100

As mentioned earlier the Nasdaq has put in gains of nearly 10% from the recent lows printed last week. We have broken the channel which had been in play since the Middle of July. We have however run into a key area of resistance hence the slight indecision today.

Looking ahead and if price is able to push beyond the 15300 mark then further upside could take us toward the next resistance area around the 15500 mark which was the September swing high.

Alternatively, a push lower and rejection of the 15300 level could bring us back to retest the channel breakout at around the 15100 mark before a potential bullish continuation. If this level is broken support at 15000 and possibly the 20-day MA at 14800 will likely come into focus.

NAS100 November 8, 2023

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Zain Vawda

S&P 500

The SPX has had a similar run as the NAS100, breaking above the inner trendline and now faces a resistance level as well. A break above here will lead to a retest of the outer descending trendline which rests just above the 100-day MA and the 4400 mark.

A break above the outer trendline will bring resistance at 4460 into focus before the swing high at 4515 becomes an area of interest.

A rejection here could lead to a retest of the inner trendline and then lead to a bullish continuation. As is usually the case a breakout is followed by a retest before continuation (atleast in a perfect world).

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 4343
  • 4325
  • 4276

Resistance levels:

  • 4404
  • 4459
  • 4515

S&P 500 November 8, 2023

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Zain Vawda

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

Taking a quick look at the IG Client Sentiment, Retail Traders are Short on SPX with 5% of retail traders holding Short positions. Given the Contrarian View to Crowd Sentiment Adopted Here at DailyFX, is this a sign that the S&P may continue to rise?

For a more in-depth look at GOLD client sentiment and ways to use it, Download the Guide Below!!

US 500 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 6% 0%
Weekly -32% 69% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Consolidate as they await Further News​​​
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Consolidate as they await Further News​​​
2023-11-08 10:00:44
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Bullish Fatigue Allows Moment of Reflection
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Bullish Fatigue Allows Moment of Reflection
2023-11-07 15:17:29
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Lose Upside Momentum Following Last Week’s Strong Gains​​​
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Lose Upside Momentum Following Last Week’s Strong Gains​​​
2023-11-06 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 8, 2023
US Tech 100
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Nov 8, 2023