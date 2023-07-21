Profit-Taking in Big Tech Overnight, as US Earnings Remain Centre Stage: US Dollar, Nikkei 225, AUD/JPY

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – A Retreat from Lofty Levels. Will EUR/USD Reverse?
2023-07-21 04:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Fading Into Central Bank Week?
2023-07-20 07:59:17
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Breakdown in Play after Confluence Resistance Rejection
2023-07-20 19:00:00
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess US Dollar Direction. Will WTI Regain High Ground?
2023-07-20 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​
2023-07-20 09:30:40
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Suffers Setback as USD and Yields Blast Off. Will XAU/USD Break Down?
2023-07-20 17:00:00
Gold Price Trend Focuses Back on Broader Upside Bias Since the End of Last Year
2023-07-20 05:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Update: GBP/USD and GBY/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-07-20 13:30:01
What’s Changed for British Pound After UK CPI? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-07-20 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
2023-07-20 10:30:08
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Hugs Fibonacci Support, EUR/JPY Eyes Key Resistance
2023-07-18 16:00:00
More View More
Profit-Taking in Big Tech Overnight, as US Earnings Remain Centre Stage: US Dollar, Nikkei 225, AUD/JPY

Profit-Taking in Big Tech Overnight, as US Earnings Remain Centre Stage: US Dollar, Nikkei 225, AUD/JPY

Jun Rong Yeap, Contributor
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Jun Rong Yeap
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Market Recap

Earnings from Netflix and Tesla have triggered some profit-taking in big tech companies overnight, as pockets of weaknesses in their results seem to give rise to concerns for other upcoming big tech results as well. Given the stellar tech rally since the start of the year, market participants may be pricing for not just an earnings beat, but a strong guidance in corporate earnings over the coming quarters with current ‘soft landing’ hopes. Any signs to challenge that narrative may call for some re-rating in their present lofty valuation.

Wall Street ended mixed overall (DJIA +0.47%; S&P 500 -0.68%; Nasdaq -2.05%), with further catch-up gains in value sectors as the DJIA delivered its nineth day winning streak. Weaker-than-expected read in the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (-13.5 versus -10 forecast) and a deeper contraction in the Conference Board Leading Economic Index have been largely shrugged off, with the earnings season taking centre stage and expectations well-positioned for the last rate hike from the Fed next week. Treasury yields largely headed higher, with the 10-year yields jumping 10 basis-point (bp) overnight.

One to watch may be the US dollar, which is back to retest its previous support-turned-resistance level at the 100.50 level. For now, the broader trend of lower highs and lower lows could still suggest sellers largely in control, while there are the odds that the recent upmove is a near-term moderation from oversold technical conditions following a hefty 4% sell-off over the past two week. Failure to reclaim the 100.50 level over the coming days could leave its July 2023 low on watch at the 99.00 level for a retest.

image1.png

Source: IG charts

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Jun Rong Yeap
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Asia Open

Asian stocks look set for a negative open, with Nikkei -0.69%, ASX -0.22% and KOSPI -0.75% at the time of writing. The economic calendar is relatively quiet to end the week, with focus this morning revolving around the Japan’s inflation data for June. The headline print was lower than expected (3.3% versus 3.5% year-on-year), but the core aspect continue to show some persistence with a match of consensus at 4.2%.

That may still keep speculations of a policy adjustment from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in place, with the Japanese 10-year bond yields hovering near its two-month high into the BoJ meeting next week. While there has been some pushback from authorities lately for a July move, the consensus remains that a policy shift will be a matter of when and could eventually take place by the end of this year.

Any hawkish shift in policy settings may be negative for the Nikkei 225 index, as seen from the 2% sell-off back in December 2022 on the BoJ’s surprise yield curve control (YCC) tweak. But while that is still perceived to be a few meetings away, the index is currently attempting to defend a key double-top neckline at the 32,400 level. The recent lower highs on its Relative Strength Index (RSI) point to some exhaustion in upward momentum for now, while the index attempts to stay above its 100-day moving average (MA) for now. Failure to defend the 32,400 level may potentially pave the way towards the next line of support at the 31,400 level.

image2.png

Source: IG charts

On the watchlist: AUD/JPY back to retest key resistance once more

A hotter-than-expected jobs data out of Australia yesterday has prompted a hawkish recalibration in rate expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), as market participants price for a higher odds of a 25 bp move from the central bank next month. That triggered an initial jump in the AUD/JPY before the more subdued risk environment dampened some optimism around the risk-sensitive AUD.

With that, the AUD/JPY is once again back to retest its key resistance at the 95.34 level, with a near-term ascending triangle pattern in place on the four-hour chart. Buyers may have to overcome the 95.34 level to provide greater conviction for a move to retest its June 2023 high, but for now, the risks of a lower high is still present, with any downside potentially leaving the 93.20 level on watch as immediate support.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Jun Rong Yeap
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide
 image3.png

Source: IG charts

Thursday: DJIA +0.47%; S&P 500 -0.68%; Nasdaq -2.05%, DAX +0.59%, FTSE +0.76%

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Asia Day Ahead: Mixed Showing in Asia as Markets Digest NFLX, TSLA Earnings
Asia Day Ahead: Mixed Showing in Asia as Markets Digest NFLX, TSLA Earnings
2023-07-20 02:00:00
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Subdued Start to the Week Ahead of Key China Data
Asia Day Ahead: Subdued Start to the Week Ahead of Key China Data
2023-07-17 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Japan 225
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
AUD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023