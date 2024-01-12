Pound Sterling Latest: UK GDP Rose in November but Remains Lacklustre

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bid as Sticky CPI Poses Dilemma for Fed, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-01-11 17:15:00
Euro (EUR) Outlook: EUR/USD Remains in Thrall to Upcoming US Inflation Data
2024-01-11 09:01:09
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain As Iran Seizes Tanker Off Yemen, China Trade Data Eyed
2024-01-11 15:30:28
WTI, Brent Drop as Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Tensions
2024-01-08 17:11:49
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US banks 4Q earnings preview: What to Expect
2024-01-11 20:00:12
Dax, Dow and Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form Ahead of US inflation
2024-01-11 12:30:16
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100 at Risk of Larger Correction after Hot US CPI Data. Why?
2024-01-11 22:40:00
US Breaking News: Core and Headline CPI Rise – DXY, Gold Reaction
2024-01-11 13:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Latest: UK GDP Rose in November but Remains Lacklustre
2024-01-12 09:06:00
US Dollar Bid as Sticky CPI Poses Dilemma for Fed, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-01-11 17:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Falls Further On Weaker Wage Data, US CPI In Near-Term Focus
2024-01-10 16:30:36
Gold Price and USD/JPY Forecast: US Inflation Outcome to Drive Market Direction
2024-01-09 23:30:00
More View More
Pound Sterling Latest: UK GDP Rose in November but Remains Lacklustre

Pound Sterling Latest: UK GDP Rose in November but Remains Lacklustre

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

UK GDP (November), Pound Sterling Analysis

  • UK GDP shows signs of potential via latest November data
  • GBP little changed but holds gains heading into the weekend
  • UK and US conduct joint strike of Houthi military targets in Yemen
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

UK GDP Shows Signs of Potential via Latest November Data

UK GDP rose more than expected in November 2023, mainly boosted by the services sector and marginal improvements in production output. However, the main concern is around how the economy fared over the final quarter of the year and whether seasonally higher spending over the festive season was enough to see the UK avoid a technical recession. Q3 GDP contracted by a meagre 0.1% while Q2 came in flat.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The longer-term picture reveals massive challenges to growth – something the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt sought to address in his Autumn Statement last year. The UK economy has struggled to grow at its pre-Covid pace, with growth petering out in 2022 and 2023 it would appear.

image2.png

Source: The Office for National Statistics (ONS), prepared by Richard Snow

Download our brand new Pound Sterling Q1 forecast:

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Pound Sterling Little Changed but Holds Recent Gains Heading into the Weekend

The pound was little changed against the US dollar but rose slightly on the back of the data. GBP/USD has climbed higher this week but still appears to be lacking the necessary momentum that would see the pair retest the late December swing high.

However, the golden cross and near-term direction suggests it may simply be a question of time. Constrained USD upside has helped cable grind higher – something that was evident after the higher US inflation print yesterday that failed to result in a sustained move higher for the greenback. Next week it’s the UK’s turn to release inflation data for December alongside jobs data for October (Employment change) and November (Unemployment rate).

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

UK Gilt yields dropped after the data release as bond market participants played down the significance of the month on month beat. UK interest rate expectations had initially held off on large rate cuts in 2024 but has more recently approached that aggressive estimates seen in the US and EU.

UK 2-Year GILT Yield (5-Min Chart)

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

In other news the UK and the US conducted a joint strike against Houthi military targets in response to attacks on ships in the red sea, elevating the possibility of a geopolitical relevance in sterling but for now that appears contained.

Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How To Trade The Top Three Most Liquid Forex Pairs
Get My Guides

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Bid as Sticky CPI Poses Dilemma for Fed, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Bid as Sticky CPI Poses Dilemma for Fed, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-01-11 17:15:00
US Breaking News: Core and Headline CPI Rise – DXY, Gold Reaction
US Breaking News: Core and Headline CPI Rise – DXY, Gold Reaction
2024-01-11 13:50:00
Pound Sterling Price Action Setups: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
Pound Sterling Price Action Setups: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2024-01-11 11:16:53
Euro (EUR) Outlook: EUR/USD Remains in Thrall to Upcoming US Inflation Data
Euro (EUR) Outlook: EUR/USD Remains in Thrall to Upcoming US Inflation Data
2024-01-11 09:01:09
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 39m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024