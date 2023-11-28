 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: High Impact EU, US Inflation Data to Guide Price Action
2023-11-28 11:40:45
US Dollar Forecast: PCE, Powell to Set Market Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2023-11-27 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Latest – Traders on the Sidelines as OPEC+ Meeting Nears
2023-11-28 13:04:20
Brent, WTI Oil Prices Await OPEC Supply Cut Quotas for 2024
2023-11-27 16:41:11
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge
2023-11-28 10:09:53
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Defy Pivotal Technical Resistance, AUD/USD Attempts Bullish Breakout
2023-11-27 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Continue to Rally as Buyers Take Charge
2023-11-27 12:00:18
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-11-27 21:00:31
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Remains Supported, BoE Warn on Inflation
2023-11-27 14:52:23
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: PCE, Powell to Set Market Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2023-11-27 19:30:00
USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: BoJ Policy Change Reinforced by Japanese CPI
2023-11-27 07:40:16
More View More
Oil Latest – Traders on the Sidelines as OPEC+ Meeting Nears

Oil Latest – Traders on the Sidelines as OPEC+ Meeting Nears

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Oil Analysis, Prices, and Charts

  • The virtual OPEC+ meeting starts on Thursday and may prove fractious.
  • Oil prices are set to tread water ahead of any announcements.

Download our complimentary guide on How to Trade Oil

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

DailyFX Economic Calendar

The oil market may see a further bout of volatility going into the end of the week as OPEC+ members lay out their arguments for 2024 production quotas. Any further production cuts would underpin the price of oil and likely see prices move higher, while any increase in production would weigh further on oil and press the price further lower. OPEC+ will have a difficult task balancing various members' wishes and this week’s meeting will leave some members unhappy with the outcome, further adding to market unrest.

The technical outlook for US oil remains negative with the current spot price closing in on another multi-month low. Spot US oil is now below all three simple moving averages, having made a confirmed break below the 200-dsma last week, and there is little in the way of any substantial support ahead of $70.35/bbl. (7.6% Fibonacci retracement) and then the $67/bbl. area. For oil to move higher, the 61.8% Fib retracement at $75.68/bbl. needs to turn into support before the 200-dsma at $78/bbl. comes into focus.

Oil Daily Price Chart – November 28, 2023

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

IG Retail Trader data shows 82.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.76 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.28% higher than yesterday and 7.08% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.93% lower than yesterday and 17.23% lower than last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggestsOil- US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Download the latest Sentiment Report to see how these daily and weekly changes affect price sentiment

Oil - US Crude Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 3% 0%
Weekly 6% -18% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Oil – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Defy Pivotal Technical Resistance, AUD/USD Attempts Bullish Breakout
Gold Prices Defy Pivotal Technical Resistance, AUD/USD Attempts Bullish Breakout
2023-11-27 23:00:00
Brent, WTI Oil Prices Await OPEC Supply Cut Quotas for 2024
Brent, WTI Oil Prices Await OPEC Supply Cut Quotas for 2024
2023-11-27 16:41:11
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Continue to Rally as Buyers Take Charge
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Continue to Rally as Buyers Take Charge
2023-11-27 12:00:18
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Setting Up for a Re-Test of Multi-Month Highs
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Setting Up for a Re-Test of Multi-Month Highs
2023-11-24 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023