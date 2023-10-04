Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Continue to Free Fall​​​

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Losses Mount, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
2023-10-03 12:00:24
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks to Support, Hangs on For Dear Life, EUR/GBP Stuck
2023-10-02 16:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Take a Breather as USD Surges
2023-10-03 10:30:04
Crude Oil Vulnerable as Recent Drop Pushes Retail Traders to Build Upside Exposure
2023-10-02 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Signs of Strength in Nasdaq 100 but Dow and Dax Struggle to Make Progress
2023-10-03 09:30:34
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Dulls Further on Soaring Real Yields
2023-10-04 08:03:51
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD 2-Week Performance Set for Worst Since Early July?
2023-10-03 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20
2023-10-03 07:58:57
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Fall as Sterling Remains Pressured
2023-10-03 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: USD/JPY Firm Despite Potential Intervention, NZD/USD at 3-Week Low
2023-10-04 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Hit by Potential FX Intervention. Will Bulls Reload?
2023-10-03 16:30:00
More View More
Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Continue to Free Fall​​​

Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Continue to Free Fall​​​

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

Nikkei 225, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

​​​Nikkei 225 drops to near five-month low

​Since last week the Nikkei 225 dropped by close to 5% as higher yields led to risk-off sentiment. ​The fall through the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 30,690.2 amid potential currency intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is worrying for the bulls with the minor psychological 30,000 mark now in focus. Below it lies the 50% retracement of this year’s up to 32% uptrend at 29,730 which represents another possible downside target.

​Minor resistance above the 200-day SMA at 30,690.2 sits at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 30,710 and more significant resistance at the 31,251.2 August low.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

Download our Brand New Q4 Equities Outlook

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by IG
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 slips to one-month low

​The FTSE 100’s fall through the August-to-October uptrend line and the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,528 after three straight days of declines has the late June low at 7,401 in its sights. Below it, the early September low at 7,369 may also offer support.

​Minor resistance above the 55-day SMA can be spotted at Tuesday’s 7,546 high and at the breached two-month uptrend line, now because of inverse polarity a resistance line, at 7,565.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Learn from Other's Mistakes

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by IG
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

S&P 500 probes major support zone

​The S&P 500 began the fourth quarter where it left off in the third, namely by declining further as the US 10-year Treasury yield rose above 4.85% and that of the 30-year bond hit the 5% mark, both at 2007 highs. Higher-than-expected job openings and the unprecedented removal of the Speaker of the House, which raises fears of paralysis in the US government, also pushed stocks lower.​The 4,217 to 4,187 key support zone, which consists of the early and late May highs and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), is currently being tested and may hold. If not, the next lower late May low at 4,166 may also be reached.

​Initial resistance can be found at last week’s 4,238 low followed by Monday’s low at 4,260.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Confidence in Trading is Key - Get our Free Guide

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by IG
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Signs of Strength in Nasdaq 100 but Dow and Dax Struggle to Make Progress
Signs of Strength in Nasdaq 100 but Dow and Dax Struggle to Make Progress
2023-10-03 09:30:34
Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Begin Q4 on a Cautious Note
Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Begin Q4 on a Cautious Note
2023-10-02 09:30:15
​​​Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Try to Recover Into Month End​​​
​​​Nikkei 225, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 Try to Recover Into Month End​​​
2023-09-29 09:29:59
S&P 500 Posts Late Recovery as Gold Melts Below $1900, Where to Next?
S&P 500 Posts Late Recovery as Gold Melts Below $1900, Where to Next?
2023-09-27 20:31:05
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
FTSE 100
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023
Japan 225
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 4, 2023