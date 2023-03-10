US Economy Adds Strong 311,000 Jobs, Wages Grow Less Than Expected

US JOB REPORT KEY POINTS:

U.S. employers add 311,000 jobs in February, topping estimates calling for a gain of 205,000 payrolls. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rises to 3.6%, two-tenths of a percent above forecasts

Average hourly earnings clock in at 0.2% month-over-month and 4.6% year-over-year, slightly below expectations

With the NFP data in the rearview mirror, attention will now turn to the U.S. February inflation report due for release next week

U.S. employers continued to add to their ranks at a robust pace last month, but hiring momentum decelerated compared to the start of the year, a welcome development for Fed officials who have launched one of the most aggressive tightening campaigns in decades to slow the economy in their quest to return inflation to the 2% target.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), payrolls rose by 311,000 in February, versus 205,000 expected, following a downwardly revised increase of 504,000 in January. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate climbed to 3.6%, two-tenths of a percent above consensus estimates, with the move likely driven by the increase in the labor force participation, which inched up to 62.5% from 62.4%.

US LABOR MARKET DATA CHARTS

Source: U.S. Department of Labor

Elsewhere in the BLS’s survey, average hourly earnings, an important inflation indicator for the central bank, climbed 0.2% on a monthly basis, pushing the annual rate to 4.6% from 4.4% previously. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists called for earnings to rise 0.3% month-over-month and 4.7% year-on-year.

LABOR MARKET DATA AT A GLANCE

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

While solid job growth can be concerning at a time of labor market tightness, the fact that employment costs are not rising as fast as feared can be seen as a positive signal for the Fed’s efforts to restore price stability. One month’s report is not enough to make broad conclusions, but it is encouraging nonetheless.

With the NFP data in the rearview mirror, attention will now turn to the U.S. February inflation report, which will be released next Tuesday. Headline CPI is seen cooling to 6.0% y-o-y from 6.4% in January, while the core gauge is forecast to clock in at 5.5% from 5.6% previously.

In terms of possible scenarios, hotter-than-anticipated data could revive expectations for faster tightening, putting back in play a half-a-point interest rate rise rather than a 25 basis point hike. On the flip side, softer-than-forecast results could help quiet the hawkish narrative, solidifying calls for less aggressive tightening over the forecast horizon.

Written by Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist for DailyFX