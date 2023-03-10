US Economy Adds Strong 311,000 Jobs, Wages Grow Less Than Expected

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: German CPI Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of NFP and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde
2023-03-10 08:30:08
US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
2023-03-09 20:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge as SVB Financial and Silvergate Bank Drive Financial Woes
2023-03-10 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rises Amid SVB Nervousness and NFP Data at 13:30 GMT
2023-03-10 10:22:06
Gold Prices Soar as US Bank Sector Woes Sink Bond Yields, Eyes on NFPs Next
2023-03-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
2023-03-10 11:15:22
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Enjoying a Bounce Ahead of UK GDP and NFP Data Releases
2023-03-09 11:30:33
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
2023-03-10 02:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
2023-03-09 15:04:25
More View More
US Economy Adds Strong 311,000 Jobs, Wages Grow Less Than Expected

US Economy Adds Strong 311,000 Jobs, Wages Grow Less Than Expected

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

US JOB REPORT KEY POINTS:

  • U.S. employers add 311,000 jobs in February, topping estimates calling for a gain of 205,000 payrolls. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rises to 3.6%, two-tenths of a percent above forecasts
  • Average hourly earnings clock in at 0.2% month-over-month and 4.6% year-over-year, slightly below expectations
  • With the NFP data in the rearview mirror, attention will now turn to the U.S. February inflation report due for release next week
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Prices Soar as US Bank Sector Woes Sink Bond Yields

U.S. employers continued to add to their ranks at a robust pace last month, but hiring momentum decelerated compared to the start of the year, a welcome development for Fed officials who have launched one of the most aggressive tightening campaigns in decades to slow the economy in their quest to return inflation to the 2% target.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), payrolls rose by 311,000 in February, versus 205,000 expected, following a downwardly revised increase of 504,000 in January. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate climbed to 3.6%, two-tenths of a percent above consensus estimates, with the move likely driven by the increase in the labor force participation, which inched up to 62.5% from 62.4%.

US LABOR MARKET DATA CHARTS

image1.png

Source: U.S. Department of Labor

Elsewhere in the BLS’s survey, average hourly earnings, an important inflation indicator for the central bank, climbed 0.2% on a monthly basis, pushing the annual rate to 4.6% from 4.4% previously. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists called for earnings to rise 0.3% month-over-month and 4.7% year-on-year.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

LABOR MARKET DATA AT A GLANCE

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

While solid job growth can be concerning at a time of labor market tightness, the fact that employment costs are not rising as fast as feared can be seen as a positive signal for the Fed’s efforts to restore price stability. One month’s report is not enough to make broad conclusions, but it is encouraging nonetheless.

With the NFP data in the rearview mirror, attention will now turn to the U.S. February inflation report, which will be released next Tuesday. Headline CPI is seen cooling to 6.0% y-o-y from 6.4% in January, while the core gauge is forecast to clock in at 5.5% from 5.6% previously.

In terms of possible scenarios, hotter-than-anticipated data could revive expectations for faster tightening, putting back in play a half-a-point interest rate rise rather than a 25 basis point hike. On the flip side, softer-than-forecast results could help quiet the hawkish narrative, solidifying calls for less aggressive tightening over the forecast horizon.

Stay tuned for market reaction and analysis

Written by Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
2023-03-10 11:15:22
Euro Price Forecast: German CPI Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of NFP and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde
Euro Price Forecast: German CPI Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of NFP and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde
2023-03-10 08:30:08
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
2023-03-10 02:35:00
US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
2023-03-09 20:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023