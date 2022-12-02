 Skip to Content
NFP Posts Yet Another Beat as US Job Market Proves Resilient, USD Rises

NFP Posts Yet Another Beat as US Job Market Proves Resilient, USD Rises

Richard Snow, Analyst

NFP Data Analysis and Market Reaction

  • November NFP data reveals 263k jobs added to the US economy
  • Average hourly wage growth comes in at twice the expected figure (0.6% vs 0.3%) MoM – worrying for signs of a wage-price spiral
  • Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.7%
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

This is a live report, market moves and analysis will follow. Please refresh the page

November NFP Posts Another Beat as the US Job Market Proves Resilient

  • November NFP data reveals 263k jobs added to the US economy
  • October figure of 261k revised up to 284k
  • Average hourly wage growth comes in at twice the expected figure (0.6% vs 0.3%) MoM

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

The November NFP data surprised to the upside yet again and the October figure was revised higher, stressing that the US labor market continues to show signs of great resilience despite tightening financial conditions. Something that may be of concern to Fed members is the month on month and year on year rise in average hourly wage growth however, this tends to result from the fact that employees have greater bargaining power when there aren’t many people waiting to fulfil vacant posts. Companies therefore, acquiesce to higher wage demands which is why the Fed views a modest job growth slowdown in a favorable light.

Resilient Labor Market Could Bring the Hawks Back into the Limelight

The impressive NFP data threatens to end the recent dollar selloff and delay the opinion that there has been a fundamental, dovish shift within the Fed. Recent dovish language from the Fed had markets pricing in a lower terminal rate for the Fed funds rate, settling a little below 4.9%, accompanied by a continued move lower in the US 10 year yield to 3.5% - rising to 3.68% after the data.

Jerome Powell’s remarks on Wednesday about a 50 bps hike and the risk of overtightening dovetailed with the dovish minutes of the November Fed meeting where the takeaway excerpt read, “ a substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate”. The committee will now have to assess whether it will be more appropriate to reconsider another 75 bps hike later this month, although, markets have only shifted from a 9% to 15% chance of that happening so the bar may still be relatively high for that outcome.

Immediate Reaction from Selected Markets

US Dollar Index (DXY) 5- Min Chart

The dollar index has sold off in recent trading sessions as the market bought into the idea of a lower terminal rate and a slower pace of rate hikes to come. It is against this back drop that the better than expected NFP data has sent the dollar higher as the repricing adjustment takes place. The extent to which the stellar jobs report can lead to a prolonged rise in DXY back to the high, remains unlikely as we get closer to the end of the rate hiking cycle.

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

image2.png

US 10 Year Treasury Yield 5- Min Chart

Understandable, the US 10 year yield rose, as traders assess the likelihood that market positioning failed to fully take into account the possibility of a higher jobs print and the validity behind Jerome Powell's 'higher for longer' comments which appear a distant memory now.

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Gold has been on a phenomenal run since bouncing higher from levels near the September low. The NFP print appears to have reinforces the key 1800 psychological level of resistance. The stronger dollar and rise in yields renders gold a relatively less attractive choice at these levels and perhaps offers long traders with an opportunity to partially or fully reduce exposure.

Gold Daily Chart 5- Min Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

