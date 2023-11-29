Nasdaq 100, Gold Price Forecast: Has the Fed Greenlighted a Santa Claus Rally?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD
2023-11-28 19:30:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: High Impact EU, US Inflation Data to Guide Price Action
2023-11-28 11:40:45
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Latest – Traders on the Sidelines as OPEC+ Meeting Nears
2023-11-28 13:04:20
Brent, WTI Oil Prices Await OPEC Supply Cut Quotas for 2024
2023-11-27 16:41:11
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge
2023-11-28 10:09:53
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Gold Price Forecast: Has the Fed Greenlighted a Santa Claus Rally?
2023-11-29 01:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Are Gold Prices Jumping the Gun?
2023-11-28 14:28:08
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD
2023-11-28 19:30:00
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-11-27 21:00:31
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Update: Gauge of Widespread Inflation Hits 2001 Levels
2023-11-28 16:20:26
US Dollar Forecast: PCE, Powell to Set Market Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2023-11-27 19:30:00
More View More
Nasdaq 100, Gold Price Forecast: Has the Fed Greenlighted a Santa Claus Rally?

Nasdaq 100, Gold Price Forecast: Has the Fed Greenlighted a Santa Claus Rally?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

GOLD PRICE, NASDAQ 100 OUTLOOK

  • The Nasdaq 100 and gold prices have rallied in tandem this month, an unusual occurrence given their tendency to move in opposite directions
  • Current market dynamics are becoming more positive for risk assets and precious metals alike
  • This article looks at the technical outlook for gold and the Nasdaq 100, examining the key price levels worth keeping an eye on in the coming days

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD

The Nasdaq 100 and gold will typically move in opposite direction given their inherent nature and characteristics: the tech equity index is perceived as a risk-on investment, while the precious metal is regarded as a defensive play. At times, however, both bullion and stocks will show a positive correlation if underlying market conditions temporarily align in their favor. This appears to be the current situation.

For context, the Nasdaq 100 and gold prices have risen sharply in November, with the former surging nearly 11% and the latter rising around 3.80% since the beginning of the month. Their rally has been underpinned by falling U.S. Treasury yields and a dovish repricing of interest rate expectations, on the assumption that the Fed has finished its tightening campaign and will move into an easing cycle in 2024.

While policymakers have attempted to keep the door open to additional hikes and pushed back against rate cut bets earlier this year, recent communication has taken a turn toward a slightly more dovish tone. Today for example, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, typically a hawkish voice, stated that he is "increasingly confident" that monetary policy is in the right place and that, if inflation continues to slow, rate cuts could be considered.

The softer rhetoric may be a sign that the central bank is slowly preparing for a change in strategy, which could come in early 2024.

We'll have more clues about the monetary policy outlook in the coming weeks when the FOMC holds its December meeting, so for now it's important to keep a close eye on Fedspeak, especially Chairman Powell's speech on Friday. Anything resembling a pivot would likely put further pressure on bond yields, giving the Nasdaq 100 and gold room to rally further heading into the end of the year.

If you're looking for an in-depth analysis of U.S. equity indices, our Q4 stock market trading forecast is packed with great fundamental and technical insights. Get a free copy now!

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The Nasdaq 100 tested its July high last week and briefly breached it, but has been unable to closed past the 16,100 mark, with sellers defending this ceiling tooth and nail so far. With sentiment on the mend and market dynamics more positive, however, a bullish breakout could be just around the corner, meaning more gains could materialize heading into December.

In the event of a breakout and a decisive move above the 16,100 zone, upward momentum could accelerate, setting the stage for a rally towards the 2021 highs just below 16,800. On further strength, the tech index could be headed for fresh records. Conversely, if prices reverse lower from current levels, initial support appears at 15,700, followed by 15,500.

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

Nasdaq 100 Chart Created Using TradingView

Eager to gain insights into gold's future trajectory and the upcoming market drivers for volatility? Discover the answers in our complimentary Q4 trading guide.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices have rallied aggressively in recent days, blasting past multiple resistance thresholds, including $2,015 and $2,060. With bullish momentum on its side, a retest of May’s peak could come in the coming trading sessions. Successfully piloting above this ceiling could open the door for a move towards new highs above $2,100.

On the other hand, if upward impetus wanes and XAU/USD pivots lower, support is located at $2,060, and $2,015/$2,010 thereafter. Prices might find stability in this zone during a pullback, but a clean breakdown could trigger a decline towards $1,980/$1,975. Further losses hereon out might redirect attention towards the 200-day simple moving average.

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Latest – Traders on the Sidelines as OPEC+ Meeting Nears
Oil Latest – Traders on the Sidelines as OPEC+ Meeting Nears
2023-11-28 13:04:20
Gold Prices Defy Pivotal Technical Resistance, AUD/USD Attempts Bullish Breakout
Gold Prices Defy Pivotal Technical Resistance, AUD/USD Attempts Bullish Breakout
2023-11-27 23:00:00
Brent, WTI Oil Prices Await OPEC Supply Cut Quotas for 2024
Brent, WTI Oil Prices Await OPEC Supply Cut Quotas for 2024
2023-11-27 16:41:11
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Continue to Rally as Buyers Take Charge
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Continue to Rally as Buyers Take Charge
2023-11-27 12:00:18
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
US Tech 100
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023
Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 29, 2023