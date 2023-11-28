 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD
2023-11-28 19:30:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: High Impact EU, US Inflation Data to Guide Price Action
2023-11-28 11:40:45
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Latest – Traders on the Sidelines as OPEC+ Meeting Nears
2023-11-28 13:04:20
Brent, WTI Oil Prices Await OPEC Supply Cut Quotas for 2024
2023-11-27 16:41:11
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge
2023-11-28 10:09:53
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Are Gold Prices Jumping the Gun?
2023-11-28 14:28:08
Gold Prices Defy Pivotal Technical Resistance, AUD/USD Attempts Bullish Breakout
2023-11-27 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD
2023-11-28 19:30:00
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-11-27 21:00:31
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Update: Gauge of Widespread Inflation Hits 2001 Levels
2023-11-28 16:20:26
US Dollar Forecast: PCE, Powell to Set Market Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2023-11-27 19:30:00
More View More
US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD

US Dollar in Tailspin, Price Action Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US DOLLAR FORECAST – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

  • The U.S. dollar extends losses, sinking to its weakest point since early August
  • Meanwhile, EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD break out to the topside, clearing key price levels in the process
  • This article focuses on the technical outlook for top forex pairs

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: US Dollar Outlook - PCE, Powell to Set Market Tone, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, retreated for a fourth straight trading session on Tuesday, settling below the 103.00 threshold and hitting its lowest level since early August, pressured by a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields.

In recent days, U.S. interest rate expectations have shifted in a more dovish direction on bets that the FOMC has finished hiking borrowing costs and will move to ease its stance next year. This sentiment gained momentum today after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, typically a hawkish voice, stated that he is "increasingly confident" that monetary policy is in the right place and that, if inflation continues to slow, rate cuts could be considered.

Against this backdrop, the euro, British pound, and Australian dollar posted solid gains against the greenback, with their exchange rates breaching key levels in the process. In this article, we analyze the technical outlook for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD, taking into account market sentiment, price action dynamics and chart formations.

Unsure about the U.S. dollar's trend? Gain clarity with our Q4 forecast. Request your complimentary guide today!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD extended its advance on Tuesday, clearing Fibonacci resistance at 1.0960 and rising to its best mark in more than three months. If the pair holds onto recent gains and establishes a support base near 1.0960, there's a possibility of an upward push towards 1.1080 following a period of consolidation. Should bullish momentum persist, attention could turn to the 2023 highs near 1.1275.

In case of a downward shift from current levels, it is imperative to closely monitor price action around 1.0960, bearing in mind that a breach of this technical zone could send the exchange rate towards 1.0840. On further weakness, we could witness a retreat towards the 200-day simple moving average, located slightly above confluence support near 1.0760.

For a comprehensive assessment of the euro’s medium-term technical and fundamental outlook, request a free copy of our latest forecast!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Interested in understanding how retail positioning may shape GBP/USD’s trajectory? Our sentiment guide examines crowd psychology in FX markets. Download your free guide now!

GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -15% 6% -4%
Weekly -22% 17% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD has been on a bullish tear in November, rising nearly 4.5% since the beginning of the month. After Tuesday's gains, the pair has reached its best level since late August, but has been unable to reclaim the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July/October slump (1.2720). If this ceiling holds, the upside momentum could run out of steam, paving the way for a drop towards 1.2590, followed by 1.2460.

In the event of a clear break above 1.2720, sentiment on sterling is likely to improve, unleashing animal spirits that could propel a potential upward move towards 1.2850. On further strength, buying interest could accelerate, opening the door to a climb toward the 1.3000 handle. Although the bullish case for GBP/USD is strong, it is important to exercise caution as the pair is about to enter overbought territory.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Curious about what's on the horizon for the Australian dollar? Get all the answers in our quarterly forecast!

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD jumped on Tuesday, breaching a key technical ceiling in the 0.6600-06620 band and reaching its strongest level in nearly four months. The bulls have been burned on several occasions by fakeouts in the pair, so caution is warranted after the latest rally, but if this week's breakout holds, attention might pivot toward trendline resistance at 0.6675. Higher, the focus will be on 0.6800.

Conversely, if profit-taking among bullish traders leads to a price reversal, support appears in the 0.6620/0.6600 area. If this floor caves in, we could see a retracement towards the 200-day simple moving average, potentially followed by a retest of the 0.6525 region. Vigorous defense of this support zone is crucial for the bulls, as a breakdown could trigger a pullback towards 0.6460.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

AUD/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Update: Gauge of Widespread Inflation Hits 2001 Levels
USD/JPY Update: Gauge of Widespread Inflation Hits 2001 Levels
2023-11-28 16:20:26
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Are Gold Prices Jumping the Gun?
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Are Gold Prices Jumping the Gun?
2023-11-28 14:28:08
EUR/USD Price Outlook: High Impact EU, US Inflation Data to Guide Price Action
EUR/USD Price Outlook: High Impact EU, US Inflation Data to Guide Price Action
2023-11-28 11:40:45
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Snubs Poor Retails Sales Data
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Snubs Poor Retails Sales Data
2023-11-28 07:46:25
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
AUD/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 28, 2023