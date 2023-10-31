 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Might Re-Assert itself for EUR/USD but EUR/JPY Settles for Sideways for Now
2023-10-31 01:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD
2023-10-27 01:00:00
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 Make Headway in Morning Trading
2023-10-31 09:50:25
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
S&P 500 and Gold (XAU/USD) Take Diverging Paths Ahead of a Raft of Data Releases
2023-10-30 18:24:25
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Positive, Resistance Holds First Attempt
2023-10-30 09:30:07
Pound Price Forecast: Upcoming BoE Expectations Keep GBP Subdued
2023-10-30 08:07:51
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
2023-10-26 17:20:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting to Deliver Another Tweak to YCC Policy? 145.00 Incoming?
2023-10-30 20:49:18
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2023-10-27 07:42:39
Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

​​​Nasdaq 100 continues its recovery

​The index has recovered from the lows seen last week, after nearing the 200-day SMA. ​For the moment, the pullback from the October highs is still in place and leaves the bearish view intact for the short-term. A close above 14,400 (Monday’s highs) would suggest that the buyers remain in control, and a bullish daily MACD crossover would bolster that view.

​​This would then see the price target 14,800 initially. A reversal below 14,150 would indicate that the sellers are back in charge.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Dow edges above 33,000

​Monday saw the index surge back towards 33,000, after a drop on Friday to fresh seven-month lows. ​Having moved back above the early October low, the index now looks in more short-term bullish form. The 200-day SMA and the 34,000 highs from early October now come into view.

​A failure to hold above 32,700 would be a negative development for this bullish view, and a close back below 32,500 would add further weight to the bearish outlook.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Nikkei 225 rallies off support zone

​Once more the price has begun to rally from the 30,500 area, in a similar move to that seen at the beginning of the month. ​In the short-term a rebound targets trendline resistance from the September high, and then the October highs around 32,500. Beyond this, gentler trendline resistance from the June highs comes into view.

​Sellers have been unable to drive the price below 30,500 in any meaningful fashion, so while this holds the bearish view is limited.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

