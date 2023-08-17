 Skip to Content
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 hit one-month low as China worries intensify

Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 hit one-month low as China worries intensify

What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

​​​Nasdaq 100 at one-month low

​The pullback continues here, with no sign of a low being formed as yet. ​Having fallen below support at 14,920, the price now targets the June low at 14,688. So far this retracement in a broader uptrend has been relatively controlled, but further losses could see the 100-day SMA tested next.

​For the moment, bulls will need a close above 15,000 to suggest that a near-term low may be forming.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Dow falls back towards 50-day SMA

​The index finally began to move more noticeably to the downside in the past two sessions, and is now nearing the 50-day SMA.​Weakness back in June and July found support just above the 50-day SMA, and this might prove to be the case this time around. Having dropped below 35,000, buyers will want to see a close back above this level to form a short-term low.

​​Below the 50-day SMA the next target would be the June highs around 34,494, while beyond this looms the 100-day SMA and then 33,900.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Nikkei 225 rallies off the lows

​The long retracement from the June high goes on, with no sign yet of a rebound. ​The index has slipped below the 100-day SMA for the first time since March, a measure of how far it has rallied in that time. It may find some intermediate support around 30,963, but below this, the next major level would be the 200-day SMA.

​A close back above 32,000 would help to put the index back on the front foot in the short term, helping to put in place the initial foundations of a broader recovery.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

​​​

Stock Indices Continue to Slide on China Growth Worries and Bank Downgrades
Stock Indices Continue to Slide on China Growth Worries and Bank Downgrades
2023-08-16 09:30:37
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
Market relief in Wall Street amid China’s jitters: Russell 2000, Straits Times Index, AUD/USD
Market relief in Wall Street amid China’s jitters: Russell 2000, Straits Times Index, AUD/USD
2023-08-15 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Update: US Stocks Resilient Despite Tesla’s China Woes
S&P 500, Nasdaq Update: US Stocks Resilient Despite Tesla’s China Woes
2023-08-14 15:39:27
