Michigan Consumer Sentiment Rises: Business Conditions Improve, Inflation Cools

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
2022-12-09 13:00:18
EUR/USD at Key Inflection Point Ahead of US PPI Data
2022-12-09 09:13:08
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Overcome by Recessionary Pressures Despite Several Fundamental Tailwinds
2022-12-09 10:58:47
WTI Tests Biden’s Price Range for SPR Refills after Yesterday’s Fresh Yearly Low
2022-12-08 12:09:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, DAX 40 and FTSE 100 Show Similar Setups Before Similar Event Risk
2022-12-08 19:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Prices at Risk as Retail Traders Go Long Once More
2022-12-07 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices and US Dollar Turn to PPI and Sentiment Data Before the Weekend
2022-12-09 00:00:00
Gold Builds Range But Fed Rate Decision and Recession Risk Adding Pressure
2022-12-07 19:30:20
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
2022-12-09 13:00:18
What’s the Probability of an End of Week S&P 500 or GBPUSD Break?
2022-12-09 02:00:34
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Struggles Against a US Dollar Finding Firmer Footing. Higher USD/JPY?
2022-12-08 04:30:00
S&P 500 and USDJPY Abide Technical Ranges Even as Volatility and Recession Fears Grow
2022-12-07 23:30:51
More View More
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Rises: Business Conditions Improve, Inflation Cools

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Rises: Business Conditions Improve, Inflation Cools

Richard Snow, Analyst

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report: All Readings Rise

  • Index of Consumer Sentiment 58.1 vs 56.8 (Nov)
  • Index of Economic Conditions 60.2 vs 58.8 (Nov)
  • Index of Consumer Expectations 58.4 vs 55.6 (Nov)

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Consumer sentiment made a stark improvement on last month, improving in all three categories. Most notable data points include the sizable 14% rise in one-year business conditions. In addition, year-ahead inflation expectations fell from 4.9% to 4.6% - the lowest reading over the past 15 months. Despite the optimism around the year-ahead measure of inflation, the long run inflation expectations remained at 3%, most likely reflecting the fact that inflation is anticipated to remain sticky for an extended period of time.

The Michigan sentiment report appeared not long after the US PPI data revealed a higher print, sending the dollar higher as more signs appear that the Fed’s work isn’t done just yet. The positive sentiment figures produced another short-term push higher in the greenback.

US Dollar Index (DXY) 5 Minute Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 E-Mini Futures dipped around 1.5% after the PPI data and price action appears to be holding below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the major 2022 move.

S&P 500 E-Mini Futures 5 Minute Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
2022-12-09 13:00:18
EUR/USD at Key Inflection Point Ahead of US PPI Data
EUR/USD at Key Inflection Point Ahead of US PPI Data
2022-12-09 09:13:08
GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Dollar Lacks Conviction as Price Action Stalls
GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Dollar Lacks Conviction as Price Action Stalls
2022-12-08 15:30:02
USD/CAD Eyeing Upside Breakout Following Dovish BoC Rate Hike
USD/CAD Eyeing Upside Breakout Following Dovish BoC Rate Hike
2022-12-08 10:32:16
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
US 500
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022