 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: British Pound, Euro, Gold, US Dollar, CPI and GDP Data
2023-08-06 17:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EURUSD on Breakout Watch, EURGBP Range Continues
2023-08-04 10:14:13
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Remains Bid Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US NFPs
2023-08-04 12:01:14
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Pullback on Continuing Risk Off Sentiment
2023-08-03 13:00:01
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish
2023-08-03 23:00:00
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
2023-08-02 09:30:13
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
July Jobs Report: Payrolls Rise by 187,000, Driving Action in Gold, US Dollar
2023-08-04 12:50:00
Gold Price Ponders Direction as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Eye Higher Levels
2023-08-04 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: British Pound, Euro, Gold, US Dollar, CPI and GDP Data
2023-08-06 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecasts: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP After BoE Hike
2023-08-04 16:00:20
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
More View More
Markets Week Ahead: British Pound, Euro, Gold, US Dollar, CPI and GDP Data

Markets Week Ahead: British Pound, Euro, Gold, US Dollar, CPI and GDP Data

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The US Dollar managed to outperform its major counterparts this past week despite a weak finish on Friday. That followed the nonfarm payrolls report where the headline rate of jobs growth slightly missed expectations. But, a lower unemployment rate and still-strong average hourly earnings meant that the Federal Reserve still has much work to do.

Gold prices, while gaining after the jobs report, still finished the week lower amid a surge in longer-term Treasury yields. The British Pound remained pressured despite a rate hike from the Bank of England. Meanwhile, a deterioration in market sentiment meant that the pro-risk Australian and New Zealand Dollars underperformed.

Of course, the weakness in AUD/USD was amplified by last week’s RBA interest rate decision. Focusing on stock markets, it was the worst week for the S&P 500 since early March as the index fell almost 2.4 percent. This might have been driven by the rise in longer-term Treasury yields relative to near-term rates. That reflects a tighter Federal Reserve for longer.

In terms of what to expect in the week ahead, all eyes turn to US inflation data on Thursday. A cautious pickup in the headline CPI rate is expected, which is not terribly great news for the Fed. Meanwhile, underlying core inflation is seen slowing cautiously. Meanwhile, the UK will release the latest GDP figures. What else is in store for financial markets in the week ahead?

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

How Markets Performed – Week of 7/31

How Markets Performed – Week of 7/31

Forecasts:

British Pound (GBP) Forecasts: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP After BoE Hike

The British Pound is marginally lower against both the US dollar and the Euro on the week after the latest BoE policy decision saw the terminal Bank rate outlook trimmed.

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD and AUD/NZD Whipped but Range Bound

The Australian Dollar collapsed last week but is yet to break the big picture range as global markets question the rosy outlook that prevailed through July. Will AUD/USD bounce from here?

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Holds at Support, EUR/JPY Remains Stuck in Range Trade

The Euro was able to fend off a push from the US Dollar last week in the aftermath of Friday’s non-farm payrolls report. How does this leave EUR/USD and EUR/JPY looking heading into the new week?

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Struggle for Fresh Highs as FX Intervention Fear Lingers

Yen enjoyed a mixed week against its G7 counterparts but faced renewed pressure as the initial bounce following a tweak of the YCC policy wore off. More losses in store for the Yen?

Oil Forecast: WTI Recovery Meets Resistance after Saudi, Russia Confirm Cuts

OPEC’s ministerial panel closely monitors the oil market as Saudi and Russian oil cuts are scheduled for September. WTI on track to rise for a sixth straight week.

Gold and Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD & XAG/USD at Mercy of US Inflation Data

U.S. inflation data's momentum is expected to play a significant role in shaping the outlook for gold and silver prices in the short term by influencing the Fed's monetary policy roadmap.

--- Article Body Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Individual Articles Composed by DailyFX Team Members

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, RBA, NFPs
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, RBA, NFPs
2023-07-30 17:00:00
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, US Dollar, Nasdaq 100, Crude Oil, Fed, Labor Markets
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, US Dollar, Nasdaq 100, Crude Oil, Fed, Labor Markets
2023-07-09 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Gold, USD, Powell, US PCE, Germany Ifo, China PMI, Australia Retail Sales
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Gold, USD, Powell, US PCE, Germany Ifo, China PMI, Australia Retail Sales
2023-06-25 16:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Powell, BOE, Japan Inflation, RBA Minutes
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Powell, BOE, Japan Inflation, RBA Minutes
2023-06-18 16:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023