Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Holds at Support, EUR/JPY Remains Stuck in Range Trade

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EURUSD on Breakout Watch, EURGBP Range Continues
2023-08-04 10:14:13
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Remains Bid Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US NFPs
2023-08-04 12:01:14
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Pullback on Continuing Risk Off Sentiment
2023-08-03 13:00:01
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish
2023-08-03 23:00:00
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
2023-08-02 09:30:13
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
July Jobs Report: Payrolls Rise by 187,000, Driving Action in Gold, US Dollar
2023-08-04 12:50:00
Gold Price Ponders Direction as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Eye Higher Levels
2023-08-04 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecasts: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP After BoE Hike
2023-08-04 16:00:20
British Pound Could Stage a Rebound: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Setups After BOE
2023-08-04 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
More View More
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Holds at Support, EUR/JPY Remains Stuck in Range Trade

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Holds at Support, EUR/JPY Remains Stuck in Range Trade

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Euro Weekly Forecast: Neutral

  • Euro fends off a push from the US Dollar last week after NFPs
  • From a technical standpoint, EUR/USD faces a Morning Star
  • Meanwhile, EUR/JPY remains stuck in range-bound action
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro was able to fend off a push from the US Dollar throughout the course of last week. By Friday, EUR/USD finished the 5-day period little changed and recovered from what was appearing to be a -1% drop in the exchange rate. A slight miss in headline US non-farm payrolls data pushed down Treasury yields and the US Dollar, although the latter may yet recover in the days ahead.

How has price action left the single currency heading into the new week? On the daily chart below, EUR/USD formed a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern after failing to push through the 50-day Moving Average (MA). While upside confirmation is lacking as of the end of last week, this could leave the Euro in a position of strength in the coming days.

From here, immediate resistance seems to be the 1.1096 inflection point. Beyond that is the 38.2% Fibonacci extension level at 1.1231. In the event of further gains, that would place the focus on highs from February 2022. The latter makes for a zone of resistance between 1.1453 and 1.1495.

Otherwise, a turn lower through the 50-day MA would reinstate a bearish technical posture. That would place the focus on the July low of 1.0834. Beyond that sits the 200-day MA. Clearing these would offer a stronger bearish conviction, exposing the May low of 1.0635.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Meanwhile, the Euro remains in a neutral setting against the Japanese Yen. This still marks a key pause from the perspective of the longer-term upside bias since 2020. Key resistance is 158, which was the most recent high achieved in early June. Clearing above this point exposes the midpoint and 61.8% Fibonacci extension levels at 161 and 163.26, respectively.

In terms of support, there are two key levels to watch. The first is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 153.47. Clearing this price exposes lows from June just above 151.4. Furthermore, the 100-day Moving Average is sitting just below these points. This line may hold as key support, maintaining the broader upside technical bias.

If not, a downside breakout would mark a significant deviation from the trend, exposing the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 148.41. Further losses open the door to potentially revisiting lows from March.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD and AUD/NZD Whipped but Range Bound
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD and AUD/NZD Whipped but Range Bound
2023-08-04 23:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Apple and Amazon Earnings Eyed Before US Jobs Data
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Apple and Amazon Earnings Eyed Before US Jobs Data
2023-07-30 10:00:00
Gold and Silver Forecast: Rate Hikes Weigh on XAU/USD, XAG/USD
Gold and Silver Forecast: Rate Hikes Weigh on XAU/USD, XAG/USD
2023-07-30 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: ‘Soft Landing’ Narrative Gains Traction Post FOMC
US Dollar Forecast: ‘Soft Landing’ Narrative Gains Traction Post FOMC
2023-07-29 20:00:52
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
EUR/AUD
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
EUR/CAD
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
EUR/CHF
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
EUR/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023