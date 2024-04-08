Kiwi and Aussie Outlook Ahead of the RBNZ Meeting

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Outlook Rides on US Inflation Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-07 06:00:00
EUR/USD and Oil – Awaiting Fibonacci Resistance Breakout for Bullish Continuation
2024-04-05 00:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: Israeli Troops Withdraw from the South, Peace Talks Underway
2024-04-08 11:04:00
Brent Crude Prices Hit $90 as Geopolitical Tensions Flare up
2024-04-05 12:05:12
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher
2024-04-04 10:00:00
FTSE 100 Holds Firm but Dow and Nasdaq 100 Struggle
2024-04-02 10:00:09
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Grabs an Early Bid, Rate Cut Now Seen as 50/50, Gold Rallies Further
2024-04-08 08:04:39
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling
2024-04-07 17:00:01
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Outlook Rides on US Inflation Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-07 06:00:00
Trading EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD: Strategies for the Most Liquid FX Pairs
2024-04-04 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Outlook Rides on US Inflation Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-07 06:00:00
USD/JPY Tiptoes Towards Bullish Breakout after Strong US Jobs Data. What Now?
2024-04-05 15:50:00
More View More
Kiwi and Aussie Outlook Ahead of the RBNZ Meeting

Kiwi and Aussie Outlook Ahead of the RBNZ Meeting

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

RBNZ, AUD, NZD Analysis

  • RBNZ expected to keep OCR unchanged as inflation remains stubbornly high
  • NZD/USD pullback meets its first challenge
  • Aussie tests major resistance after phenomenal run vs the Kiwi
  • Get your hands on the AUD Q2 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar:
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

RBNZ Expected to Keep the Official Cash Rate Unchanged

In the early hours of Wednesday morning the RBNZ is likely to announce no change to the official cash rate (OCR). In fact, as early at February this year, the RBNZ were still discussing rate hikes in the face of hot underlying inflation. Currently, markets assign a mere 4% chance of a rate cut meaning interest rates are going to have to remain higher for longer until inflation expectations drop.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

New Zealand is currently experiencing disinflation – as confirmed by Governor Orr after the February meeting – but more work needs to be done. The RBNZ previously stated that they have an asymmetric risk function (will prioritize inflation risks) and admitted that the economy has limited capacity to absorb further upside inflation surprises.

New Zealand Core Inflation Rate (Year-on-year)

image2.png

Source: Tradingeconomics, prepared by Richard Snow

NZD/USD Pullback Meets its First Challenge

The NZD/USD decline found support at 0.5930, rising above 0.5915 (a major long-term pivot point) and now has 0.6050 in sight. The Kiwi dollar has struggled to achieve upside momentum as the US dollar appears to have a floor underneath it in the form of hotter US data.

While the Kiwi dollar boasts a slightly better interest rate differential, it has not managed to get one over the greenback. Kiwi bulls now face 0.6050 and the 200-day simple moving average if the bullish directional move has the legs to extend further. Support comes in at 0.5915.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

Aussie Tests Major Resistance After Phenomenal Run vs the Kiwi

The Aussie dollar has enjoyed a prolonged stint of gains against the Kiwi dollar which is showing signs of potential fatigue ahead of long-term resistance which connects the highs going all the way back to early 2023.

The Australian dollar has not performed as well against major currencies, suffering to some degree due to its proximity to and reliance on China. AUD has struggled to maintain it’s former correlation to the S&P 500 which has enjoyed an impressive risk rally up until the end of last week.

AUD/NZD Weekly Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Stay up to date with the latest breaking news and themes driving the market by signing up to our weekly newsletter:

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Grabs an Early Bid, Rate Cut Now Seen as 50/50, Gold Rallies Further
US Dollar Grabs an Early Bid, Rate Cut Now Seen as 50/50, Gold Rallies Further
2024-04-08 08:04:39
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Euro, Pound Sterling
2024-04-07 17:00:01
US Dollar’s Outlook Rides on US Inflation Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar’s Outlook Rides on US Inflation Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-07 06:00:00
USD/JPY Tiptoes Towards Bullish Breakout after Strong US Jobs Data. What Now?
USD/JPY Tiptoes Towards Bullish Breakout after Strong US Jobs Data. What Now?
2024-04-05 15:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024
NZD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Apr 8, 2024