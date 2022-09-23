Japanese Yen Intervention Brings Most Volatile Day Since 2016, Where to for USD/JPY?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Muted Post Hawkish Fed Verdict but Still a Falling Knife
2022-09-22 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-09-22 14:10:23
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price to Eye January Low on Failure to Defend Monthly Low
2022-09-21 21:30:05
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21 07:25:23
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Would a Louder Recession Signal Push the Dow Over the Ledge, Reverse the Dollar?
2022-09-23 02:00:16
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Fall Amid Mounting Growth Concerns
2022-09-22 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Stuck Below Former Support Post-Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-09-22 19:10:00
Gold Prices Remain Pressured By Fed’s More Hawkish Tone
2022-09-22 09:45:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-09-22 14:10:23
GBP Breaking News: BoE Defies Market Estimates with 50bps Rate Hike
2022-09-22 11:32:08
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Intervention Brings Most Volatile Day Since 2016, Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-09-23 03:30:00
Would a Louder Recession Signal Push the Dow Over the Ledge, Reverse the Dollar?
2022-09-23 02:00:16
More View more
Japanese Yen Intervention Brings Most Volatile Day Since 2016, Where to for USD/JPY?

Japanese Yen Intervention Brings Most Volatile Day Since 2016, Where to for USD/JPY?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Intervention, Bank of Japan – Technical Forecast

  • Japanese Yen sees most volatile session against US Dollar since 2016
  • This followed government intervention to prop up the rapidly falling JPY
  • USD/JPY falls under key trendline, will this open the door to more pain?

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Japanese Yen Sees Most Volatile Trading Day in Over Six Years Amid Intervention

The Japanese Yen gained about 1.22 percent against the US Dollar on Thursday during a volatile 24 hours. This was also the worst performance for USD/JPY since August. More impressively, it was the widest daily trading range in over 6 years! After months of offering nothing more than verbal jabs against their weakening currency, the government intervened in the market to uphold its currency.

This followed another relatively status-quo Bank of Japan interest rate decision, where Governor Haruhiko Kuroda kept benchmark lending rates and yield curve control unchanged. Policymakers also showed no interest in shifting course. As a result, the policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and BoJ widened further. This is a natural recipe for further depreciation in the Japanese currency.

Japan’s market intervention was the first time since 1998, back when the objective was to stem a rapidly strengthening currency. This is opening the door to subdued price action heading into the weekend. Whether or not the government prevails, it is hard to ignore the underlying economic forces that are pressuring the Japanese Yen.

Put another way, intervention could be a sign that the BoJ intends on standing put for some time. Yesterday’s interest rate decision seemed to hint at that. As such, this could be a tough battle. But, Japan has about USD 1.17 trillion in reserves. This could be enough to last through the Fed’s tightening cycle. But, a change in the BoJ’s direction would probably have the most meaningful impact. What are key levels to watch then?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/JPY Daily Chart

On the daily chart, USD/JPY was unable to hold a drop through immediate support of around 142.116. A lower wick was left behind as it touched the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 140.636. Prices closed under the near-term rising trendline from August. Further downside confirmation could open the door to extending losses. But, the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) may hold as support, maintaining the broader upside focus. Key resistance seems to be the 144.99 – 145.90 resistance zone.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or@ddubrovskyFXon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone for First Time in 2022
USD/CAD Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone for First Time in 2022
2022-09-22 21:30:05
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Muted Post Hawkish Fed Verdict but Still a Falling Knife
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Muted Post Hawkish Fed Verdict but Still a Falling Knife
2022-09-22 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Roars to Life Following Intervention – USDJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, EURJPY Setups
Japanese Yen Roars to Life Following Intervention – USDJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, EURJPY Setups
2022-09-22 16:00:18
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-09-22 14:10:23
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish