How Will the US Dollar React to the Fed Rate Decision?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Quiet Before FOMC. How Will Fed’s Decision Impact Euro’s Outlook?
2023-09-19 16:30:00
Euro Could Be Due for a Minor Bounce: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, Price Setups
2023-09-19 05:00:01
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Brent, WTI Crawl Higher with $100 in Sight
2023-09-19 15:16:43
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Aug 24, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,133.90.
2023-09-19 17:24:37
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tentative as FOMC Looms
2023-09-19 07:58:44
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Flirts Breakout as Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-09-18 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: UK CPI Miss Unable Deter GBP Fragility
2023-09-20 06:35:45
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD Attempts Tepid Recovery Ahead of Inflation Data
2023-09-19 18:00:37
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 37m
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: USD/JPY Treks Higher as AUD/USD Carves Out Double Bottom
2023-09-19 21:05:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Markets Eying an FOMC-Sized Catalyst
2023-09-19 11:00:44
More View More
How Will the US Dollar React to the Fed Rate Decision?

How Will the US Dollar React to the Fed Rate Decision?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Share:

US Dollar Scenarios Ahead of FOMC – Price Setups:

  • The US dollar’s short-term uptrend remains intact ahead of the FOMC meeting.
  • ﻿The Fed is highly likely to keep rates unchanged.
  • The Statement of Economic Projection could be particular interest.
  • How is the greenback likely to react?
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Market pricing based on the CME FedWatch tool suggests the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep the federal funds rate steady at its meeting on September 19-20. Moderating core inflation (notwithstanding the uptick in headline CPI last month), cooling labour market conditions, and stabilizing the housing market argue for a pause.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Powell is likely to be balanced in his assessment, emphasizing data-dependency with regard to the near-term path of policy. His message could be similar to his message at Jackson Hole last month, where he left the door open for further tightening to cool still-high inflation and above-trend growth.

The bigger question is whether the Fed is done with rate hikes. Recent strong macro data raises the odds of a resurgence in economic activity, raising the risk of renewed price pressures. Hence, while the September rate decision could be a done deal, the November meeting could be a close call. In this regard, next month’s payroll and CPI data will be key before the November 1 FOMC meeting.

The key focus next week will be on the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) which will be released along with the September FOMC statement. In particular, the 2023 median policy rate could show one more 25 basis-point hike to 5.50%-5.75%, in line with the June assessment. Increased interest would be on whether the 2024 median policy rate forecast is raised from 4.6% projected in June.

From a market perspective, the SEP could be a key driver. Even a 25 basis-point shift higher would still leave roughly 50 basis-points gap with the current dovish 2024 market pricing. Anything greater than that would be perceived to be quite hawkish, triggering a reassessment of the dovish market pricing next year, pushing up USD globally. On the other hand, if 2024 median policy rate projections are unchanged, USD’s rally could take a breather. However, any retreat could be temporary while the US economy outperforms the rest of the world.

DXY Index (USD) 240-Minute Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

On technical charts, as highlighted in the previous update, the short-term bullish pressure remains intact after the DXY Index (USD index). See “US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD,” published September 5. The higher-highs-higher-lows sequence from July, associated with breaks above two vital resistance levels on the daily chart reinforces the short-term uptrend.

DXY Index (USD) Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

The index is now testing stiff resistance at the March high of around 106.00. While momentum on the daily charts has flattened even as the index has marched higher, suggesting fatigue in the rally, a decisive break above 106.00 would be significantly bullish for the US dollar. On the downside, only a break below the 102.50-103.00 would raise the odds that the DXY Index had peaked.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK Breaking News: UK CPI Miss Unable Deter GBP Fragility
UK Breaking News: UK CPI Miss Unable Deter GBP Fragility
2023-09-20 06:35:45
US Dollar Setups: USD/JPY Treks Higher as AUD/USD Carves Out Double Bottom
US Dollar Setups: USD/JPY Treks Higher as AUD/USD Carves Out Double Bottom
2023-09-19 21:05:00
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD Attempts Tepid Recovery Ahead of Inflation Data
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD Attempts Tepid Recovery Ahead of Inflation Data
2023-09-19 18:00:37
EUR/USD Forecast: Quiet Before FOMC. How Will Fed’s Decision Impact Euro’s Outlook?
EUR/USD Forecast: Quiet Before FOMC. How Will Fed’s Decision Impact Euro’s Outlook?
2023-09-19 16:30:00
Advertisement