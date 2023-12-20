Gold (XAU/USD) Price – Lining Up for a Year-End Rally if US Inflation Cooperates?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Markets Ignore Fed Rate Pushback, GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2023-12-19 12:30:43
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price – Lining Up for a Year-End Rally if US Inflation Cooperates?
2023-12-20 12:30:29
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Seize Control on Growing Safe Haven Appeal, $2050 Up Next
2023-12-19 20:00:47
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: CPI Miss Aligns UK With Other Economies
2023-12-20 08:08:51
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Pared Back and Nikkei Advances after BoJ Keeps Rates on Hold
2023-12-19 08:17:30
More View More
Gold (XAU/USD) Price – Lining Up for a Year-End Rally if US Inflation Cooperates?

Gold (XAU/USD) Price – Lining Up for a Year-End Rally if US Inflation Cooperates?

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart

  • The latest US inflation will steer gold going into 2024.
  • Gold continues to test resistance, 20-dsma acting as near-term support.

Learn How to Trade Gold with our Complimentary Guide

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

The technical outlook for gold is looking increasingly positive as we near the last major data event of 2023, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, Core PCE. This Friday’s release is expected to show the November Core PCE Price Index (y/y) slip to 3.3% from 3.5% in October, while the PCE Price Index (y/y) is expected at 2.8% from a prior month’s 3.0%. If these market forecasts are correct, the Fed will have a tougher job trying to convince financial markets that US rates need to stay at their current level for much longer.

US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Markets Ignore Fed Rate Pushback, GBP/USD and EUR/USD

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold is currently changing hands around $2,036/oz. in what looks to be limited trade. The 20-day simple moving average is providing near-term support and the precious metal is probing an old level of resistance at $2,043/oz. and two recent highs on either side of $2,048/oz. A break higher opens the way to $2,070/oz. and then $2,081/oz. To push higher, gold is going to need a strong driver – maybe Friday’s PCE release – otherwise the precious metal will likely trade sideways going into the festive break. A break below the 20-dsma ($2,023/oz.) would leave $2,009/oz. vulnerable.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data shows 61.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.61 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.22% higher than yesterday and 4.56% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.11% higher than yesterday and 6.83% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

See how changes in IG Retail Trader data can affect sentiment and price action.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -4% 3%
Weekly 5% 1% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Charts via TradingView

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Seize Control on Growing Safe Haven Appeal, $2050 Up Next
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Seize Control on Growing Safe Haven Appeal, $2050 Up Next
2023-12-19 20:00:47
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Reversal or Damage Control? Key Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Reversal or Damage Control? Key Levels for XAU/USD
2023-12-15 16:40:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Opens Pathway for New Fresh Record, XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Opens Pathway for New Fresh Record, XAU/USD Levels
2023-12-15 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 20, 2023