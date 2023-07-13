 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Soars on USD Weakness, EUR/GBP Struggles Against GBP Strength
2023-07-13 08:00:35
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-12 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Joins the Party as the US Dollar Takes a Tonking. Higher WTI?
2023-07-13 00:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-07-12 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
2023-07-13 09:30:24
All eyes on US CPI ahead, with mixed session in Asia: DJIA, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2023-07-12 03:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hang on At Highs, Benign US CPI Prompts Rate Rethink
2023-07-13 10:28:41
Gold Boosted by US CPI; Reverse Head & Shoulders Triggers in XAU/USD
2023-07-13 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Economy Shrinks Less Than Expected in May, GBP/USD Breaches 1.3000
2023-07-13 06:30:49
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-12 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Plummets on Hotter Household Inflation Expectations
2023-07-12 10:30:14
US Dollar Slips While Japanese Yen Rallies Ahead of US CPI. New Lows for USD?
2023-07-12 05:00:00
More View More
Gold Prices Hang on At Highs, Benign US CPI Prompts Rate Rethink

Gold Prices Hang on At Highs, Benign US CPI Prompts Rate Rethink

David Cottle, Analyst
What's on this page

GOLD PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

  • Gold prices stay close to one-month highs.
  • Weaker US inflation has seen the more extreme rate-hike bets taken off.
  • Still, the market looks overbought and further gains may be hard-won.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

READ MORE: Fed Making Headway as US Inflation Slows, S&P 500 Edges Higher

Gold prices have extended gains into Europe’s Thursday trading session and remain close to one-month highs as markets digest surprisingly benign official inflation numbers out of the United States in the previous session.

Consumer prices rose by just 0.2% in June, well below expectations, for an annualized gain of 4.8%- the weakest for more than two years. While it’s too early to declare the inflation battle won, a weakening trend is now clear. Consequently, investors are having a little rethink as to how high US interest rates might go and not seeing much more than perhaps two more modest rises this year.

Rate futures now predict a quarter-percentage point rise in the Fed Funds Target Rate in July and a 25% chance of one more similar move before year end. That’s down from around 35% before the data. The prospects of any more half-point rises seem to have diminished markedly.

The chance of lower-than-expected bond yields aheadhas given non-yielding gold a lift, with its strong gains on weaker inflation giving the lie to the idea that the metal functions as an inflation hedge.

Weakness in the US Dollar on the back of the data also gave gold wings. A lower greenback burnishes the charms of Dollar-denominated gold, and gold derivatives, to those holding other currencies.

Spot gold soared more than $30/ounce on Wednesday and remains above $1960 by a whisker in Europe. These are levels last seen in mid-June.

Thursday’s market focus will remain on US inflation, and it’s likely pass-through effects into Fed policy. There’s an official snapshot of producer prices on the slate along with the latest weekly jobless-claim numbers.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Gold Prices Technical Analysis

Gold Daily Chart

Chart Compiled Using TradingView

Prices have broken sharply above their previous, well respected downtrend channel. They did so on Monday when they crossed above $1928.23, which has now been left far below the market.

The obvious question mark after such a sharp rise is over how sustainable it will be and there the news for gold bulls is probably less good. The metal’s Relative Strength Index is heading up to the 60 region which would suggest an overbought market.

Those bulls will need to forge on at least as far as $1989.46, June 1’s intraday high, if they’re going to nail down this week’s rises and bring $2000 back into focus. That looks like a big ask given the lack of likely major trading cues before the end of Friday’s global session. With that in mind, the uncommitted may want to see where prices round out the week before stepping back into this market.

Prices are currently well above their 100-day moving average, which comes in at $1952, which now offers support, ahead of the late-June lows around $1892.

It’s worth noting that IG’s own sentiment data finds the market still extremely bullish, with 62% of traders still coming at it from the long side. It may be that this too suggests that enthusiasm has run too far.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Joins the Party as the US Dollar Takes a Tonking. Higher WTI?
Crude Oil Joins the Party as the US Dollar Takes a Tonking. Higher WTI?
2023-07-13 00:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Falters at Range High, More Consolidation Ahead?
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Falters at Range High, More Consolidation Ahead?
2023-07-11 14:54:17
Crude Oil Prices Inch Up on Weaker Dollar, Production Cuts
Crude Oil Prices Inch Up on Weaker Dollar, Production Cuts
2023-07-11 12:00:32
Gold Price Update: Resistance Continues to Hold XAU/USD Bulls at Bay
Gold Price Update: Resistance Continues to Hold XAU/USD Bulls at Bay
2023-07-10 14:00:40
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 13, 2023