Gold Prices at Risk Heading into US Consumer Confidence Data, Death Cross Eyed

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Limps Into New Week, Looks Ahead To Eurozone CPI
2023-02-27 12:00:35
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Haunts Markets. Where to for USD?
2023-02-27 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Technical Levels Support Tight Range
2023-02-27 15:01:33
USD/CAD at Fresh 2023 Highs After Bullish Breakout, Oil Forges Bearish Pattern
2023-02-26 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Higher Inflation Will Change the Trading and Investment Landscape
2023-02-27 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GDP
2023-02-26 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk Heading into US Consumer Confidence Data, Death Cross Eyed
2023-02-28 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Short-Term Bounce Potential at $1800 Psychological Level
2023-02-27 10:24:42
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal
2023-02-28 04:30:00
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Resumes Where it Left Off, USD Pressing
2023-02-27 08:55:34
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal
2023-02-28 04:30:00
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Haunts Markets. Where to for USD?
2023-02-27 04:30:00
More View More
Gold Prices at Risk Heading into US Consumer Confidence Data, Death Cross Eyed

Gold Prices at Risk Heading into US Consumer Confidence Data, Death Cross Eyed

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

Gold, XAU/USD, Consumer Confidence, Technical Analysis - Briefing:

  • Gold prices turn pessimistic during Tuesday APAC trade
  • Will a rosy US Consumer Confidence report dent gold?
  • XAU/USD eyeing a bearish Death Cross on the daily

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold prices aimed cautiously higher on Monday after disappointing US durable goods orders data dented the US Dollar. Front-end Treasury yields aimed lower, hinting that markets cut back on hawkish Federal Reserve policy expectations. The resulting dip in the US Dollar and Treasury yields worked together to bolster anti-fiat gold prices.

This dynamic somewhat reversed course during Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session. While the Nikkei 225 gapped higher at the open, sentiment struggled to continue the cautiously rosy lead from the Wall Street trading session. Japan’s benchmark stock index soon erased most gains heading into the close. The resulting risk aversion boosted the US Dollar, sending gold back lower.

Over the remaining 24 hours, the yellow metal will be eyeing the next round of US Conference Board Consumer Confidence data. A rise to 108.5 for February is expected, which is compared to last month’s 107.1 outcome. Broadly speaking, consumer confidence has been aiming cautiously higher since July 2022, reversing a year-long downtrend from the summer of 2021.

Looking at the Citi Economic Surprise Index tracking the US, the indicator is at 40.40. That represents the highest level since April 2022. Recent gains suggest that economists are being too pessimistic in offering data projections. This is opening the door to an upside surprise in consumer confidence later today. As such, gold is looking vulnerable if this outcome continues supporting a hawkish Fed.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

On the daily chart, gold’s near-term trajectory remains biased lower. Recently, a bearish Death Cross formed between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), offering a downside trajectory. Immediate support is the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement level at 1787.33. Meanwhile, resistance is at the 38.2% point at 1828.01. In the event of a broader turn higher, the SMAs could kick in as resistance, maintaining the downward outlook.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Update: Runaway Sell-off Eyes Key Level of Support
Silver Price Update: Runaway Sell-off Eyes Key Level of Support
2023-02-27 16:48:49
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Technical Levels Support Tight Range
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Technical Levels Support Tight Range
2023-02-27 15:01:33
Gold Price Forecast: Short-Term Bounce Potential at $1800 Psychological Level
Gold Price Forecast: Short-Term Bounce Potential at $1800 Psychological Level
2023-02-27 10:24:42
Oil Outlook: Russia – Ukraine One Year of Conflict Boosts WTI & Brent
Oil Outlook: Russia – Ukraine One Year of Conflict Boosts WTI & Brent
2023-02-24 15:00:22
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023