Gold Price Update: Unchallenged US Dollar Set to Weigh on Gold Upside

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Price Latest: Euro Area Q2 GDP Downgraded, EUR/USD Probing 1.0700
2023-09-07 10:42:53
Euro Holds Ground Ahead of ECB as US Dollar Flexes. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-09-07 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
2023-09-07 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: Unchallenged US Dollar Set to Weigh on Gold Upside
2023-09-08 08:03:33
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Key US Inflation Data, XAU/USD on Breakdown Watch
2023-09-07 17:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders in Play, GBP/JPY Holding at Support
2023-09-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Breakdown Post-BoE & UK Housing Data
2023-09-07 07:55:04
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Heads to the High Ground but USD/JPY Slips. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-09-08 01:00:00
USD/JPY Hits Roadblock at Channel Resistance as GBP/JPY Treads Key Support Zone
2023-09-07 20:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Update: Unchallenged US Dollar Set to Weigh on Gold Upside

Gold Price Update: Unchallenged US Dollar Set to Weigh on Gold Upside

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis

  • US dollar and yields remain central ahead of US CPI print
  • Gold set for weekly decline as price action hovers around key 200 DMA
  • US CPI remains the key risk in the week ahead as the Fed prepares for next meeting
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

US Dollar and Yields Remain Central Ahead of US CPI Print

Gold continues to reflect a considerable negative correlation with USD and US treasury bond yields in a week that may pose little challenge to the greenback’s recent gains. A hotter services PMI print alluded to the continuing momentum of the US economy despite early signs in last months print (lower new orders and business activity/production in July).

With Citigroup’s economic surprise index remaining elevated compared to its peers, the US appears likely to see further surprises to the upside which bodes well for the US dollar. The US 10-year treasury yield has also pressured gold this week and despite a late dip, appears set to record a weekly advance – weighing on gold.

Gold has respected the $1915 level of support and currently trades marginally above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Gold’s shorter-term direction is likely to remain sensitive to incoming data as the Fed gets closer to reaching peak rates, assuming we aren’t already there. If CPI posts a beat to the upside, markets may to look more favourably towards the possibility of that final 25-bps hike before the Fed is likely to reach its interest rate peak. The opposite holds the same logic where a lower print reduced the urgency to restrict financial conditions further, providing temporary relief for gold.

Gold Daily Chart with US-10 Year Yield (orange line)

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

There are many factors that influence the price of gold making it one of the most interesting asset classes to study. Get to know the ins and outs of gold trading by reading our comprehensive guide below:

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

The weekly chart reveals the threat of an upside breakout after prices started this week above channel resistance but has since traded lower. The descending channel suggests that gold prices may find it difficult to see large moves to the upside. $1956 remains the level to watch if a longer-term bullish move is to develop. In the absence of that, $1875 is the level of support to the downside.

Gold Weekly Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Major Dollar-Focused Risk Events Ahead

Today represents the last day for Fed officials to provide an opinion on policy matters ahead of the media blackout period beginning tomorrow. Yesterday Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee was hopeful of achieving a ‘golden path’ but stressed inflation is too high and that the Fed’s broad view is that interest rates will need to remain high for a relatively extended period. His colleague John Williams pointed to a more balanced labour market and slowing wage growth as signs that current policy is having an effect but reiterated that more data is still to come (US CPI next week).

Next week Wednesday is the big one where we get further insight into US inflation a week before the Fed meeting. PPI data has also been known to cause dollar repricing in the past as PPI dynamics tend to lead CPI trends. US retail sales for August will then provide more insight into the strength of consumer appetite at a time when higher interest rates are meant to constrain spending. However, with an unemployment rate of under 4%, there is still a lot of money changing hands.

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

image3.png

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Key US Inflation Data, XAU/USD on Breakdown Watch
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Key US Inflation Data, XAU/USD on Breakdown Watch
2023-09-07 17:15:00
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
2023-09-07 00:30:00
Crude Oil Attempts to Clear a Tough Barrier; Natural Gas Risks Further Losses
Crude Oil Attempts to Clear a Tough Barrier; Natural Gas Risks Further Losses
2023-09-06 06:30:00
Oil Trades Higher as Saudi, Russian Supply Cuts Extend Until Year End
Oil Trades Higher as Saudi, Russian Supply Cuts Extend Until Year End
2023-09-05 15:40:24
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023