 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Selling Pressure Remains Below the 100-Day MA
2023-08-17 16:32:24
Euro Vulnerable Against a Runaway US Dollar with Treasury Yields Jumping
2023-08-17 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure
2023-08-17 20:00:00
Oil Price Update: Chinese Data, Strong USD Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-08-16 15:46:23
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 hit one-month low as China worries intensify
2023-08-17 09:30:02
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Slides as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Rise. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-08-18 00:30:00
Gold Prices Still Haunted By Higher Yields, But Claw Back Some Ground
2023-08-17 17:30:07
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2023-08-17 15:23:35
British Pound (GBP) Strength Seen in Latest GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Price Action
2023-08-17 12:30:36
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Update: A Temporary Pause Before Bullish Continuation?
2023-08-17 11:00:21
Japanese Yen Forecasts: USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-08-16 13:08:02
More View More
Gold Price Slides as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Rise. Where to for XAU/USD?

Gold Price Slides as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Rise. Where to for XAU/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, DXY Index, China, Yuan, Treasury Yields, GVZ - Talking Points

  • The gold price struggles continue with the US Dollar regaining the ascendency
  • Treasury yields are on the march higher with the source of selling pressure on watch
  • Volatility is inching higher off a low base. If it spikes, will that send XAU/USD lower?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The gold price is under the pump again going into Friday's trading session with the US Dollar continuing to be underpinned by rising Treasury yields.

The DXY (USD) index traded at its highest level since early June overnight while spot gold traded at its lowest level since March after touching US$ 1885 oz.

The surge in Treasury yields saw the benchmark 10-year bond trade at 4.328% in the North American session. That was just a fraction below the 4.335% seen in October last year, which was the highest return on that note since 2007.

Potentially driving the Dollar higher could be the deterioration in the Chinese Yuan. The recent data on Treasury holdings revealed that China were again sellers of the bonds through June.

They have sold every month this year, except for March, a month that saw the Yuan rally significantly.

The domestic situation is presenting some challenges for authorities there, after Country Garden and Sino Ocean, two very large property developers, defaulted on several offshore and onshore bonds this month.

There are concerns that the situation in the property market might have further ramifications after Zhongrong International Trust Co., a major player in China’s trust sector, missed several obligations to its clients over the past week.

Then on Thursday, Evergrande, another large Chinese property company, filed for Chapter 15 protection in the US. Chapter 15 is similar to filing for Chapter 11, but for companies that have offshore interests as well as a US business.

Financial markets have historically exhibited nervousness if the concept of contagion becomes apparent.

Gold is sometimes seen as somewhat of a ‘haven’ in such circumstances but that has not been the case in this latest episode of markets schism. Treasuries are also seen as a risk-free asset and are sometimes sought after in times of upheaval.

Both of these assets have been moving lower in price and it might be the dynamic coming out of China that could be driving the price action.

With Treasury yields climbing, which sees the capital value slide lower, it could see investors avoid the non-yield bearing yellow metal.

The GVZ index is a measure of implied volatility for gold that is calculated in a similar way to the VIX index’s interpretation of volatility for the S&P 500.

This forward-looking gold volatility index has been languishing of late, but it has been ticking higher this week. This might indicate building uncertainty within the market and a significant move in price might be in the offing.

If the situation in China continues to unravel, authorities there might need more USD to sell to support the Yuan. This could see more interest for the Dollar in other markets, including XAU/USD. To learn more about how to trade gold, click on the banner below.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

SPOT GOLD AGAINST US 10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD, DXY (USD) INDEX AND GVZ INDEX

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Still Haunted By Higher Yields, But Claw Back Some Ground
Gold Prices Still Haunted By Higher Yields, But Claw Back Some Ground
2023-08-17 17:30:07
Oil Price Update: Chinese Data, Strong USD Weigh on Oil Prices
Oil Price Update: Chinese Data, Strong USD Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-08-16 15:46:23
Oil Price Latest: Market Slips Lower on China Slowdown Fears
Oil Price Latest: Market Slips Lower on China Slowdown Fears
2023-08-15 14:07:18
Gold Price Outlook: Higher US Yields, Dollar Send Gold to 6-Week Low
Gold Price Outlook: Higher US Yields, Dollar Send Gold to 6-Week Low
2023-08-15 12:44:10
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
USD/CNH
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023