 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Price Setups
2024-05-23 08:30:35
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis & Technical Outlook
2024-05-22 23:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Bounces Back But Looks Rangebound Before OPEC’s June Meet
2024-05-23 11:00:28
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Sustains Losses but Nasdaq 100 Hits New High and Nikkei 225 Recovers
2024-05-23 12:30:41
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: S&P 500, Dow Jones 30, Gold
2024-05-22 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Turns on Hawkish Fed, Stronger USD and Yields
2024-05-23 14:33:11
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis & Technical Outlook
2024-05-22 23:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Price Setups
2024-05-23 08:30:35
UK Inflation Proves Too Hot to Handle in April, Unravelling Rate Cut Bets
2024-05-22 07:39:32
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY – Price Action Analysis & Technical Outlook
2024-05-22 23:15:00
Japanese Yen Slips Vs USD Again as Data Show Trade Gap Yawned in April
2024-05-22 11:00:26
More View More
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Turns on Hawkish Fed, Stronger USD and Yields

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Turns on Hawkish Fed, Stronger USD and Yields

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis

  • Hawkish FOMC minutes deliver a harsh dose of reality
  • Gold on track for largest weekly drop since December
  • XAU/USD daily chart highlights negative divergence as bullish momentum wanes
  • Gold market trading involves a thorough understanding of the fundamental factors that determine gold prices like demand and supply, as well as the effect of geopolitical tensions and war. Find out how to trade the safe haven metal by reading our comprehensive guide:
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Hawkish FOMC Minutes Deliver a Harsh Dose of Reality

The FOMC minutes released last night brought with it a renewed focus on the problem at hand, inflation. The April US CPI managed to snap a run of hotter-than-expected inflation readings, a reason to breathe a slight sigh of relief but the FOMC minutes reminded markets of the harsh reality that lies ahead.

Participants at the meeting envision it will take longer than previously thought to acquire the necessary confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards the 2% target. In addition, various participants discussed their willingness to tighten policy further should risks to the inflation outlook deem it appropriate.

As a result, the rate sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose, as did the US dollar – weighing on the precious metal as can be seen below.

Spot Gold, DXY (green line) and US 2-year Treasury Yields (purple line)

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Gold on Track for Largest Weekly Drop Since December

Gold reached a new all-time high this week but wasted no time to head back lower, currently on track for the largest weekly drop since the end of last year. In 2024, gold has enjoyed massive gains in anticipation of lower interest rates which are not only yet to materialize in the US but appear further away thanks to stubborn inflation prints.

Central bank buying has also seen a notable increase, particularly in China where the local yuan has been depreciating against the dollar on a consistent basis. Additionally, pullbacks during the bull trend have been shallow apart from what we saw in April, which emerged as the first signal that bullish momentum may start to wane.

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -7% -3%
Weekly 9% -16% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The daily gold chart is notable, not only for the sharp reversal but also for the unfolding negative divergence – a topic explored in our educational article uncovering the ins and outs of the relative strength indicator.

While gold made a higher high, the RSI indicator printed a lower high, suggesting that the underlying momentum may come under pressure. Gold tests the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2020 to 2022 decline. A close below this level suggests the pullback may garner newly found momentum into next week where markets will be looking ahead to US PCE inflation data to round out the month.

$2,319 is the next level of support to the downside, followed by the May swing low of $2,277. In the event bulls pick things back up, a close above the 161.8% Fib retracement at $2,360 appears as a good level to consider a continuation of the bull trend.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Crude Oil Bounces Back But Looks Rangebound Before OPEC’s June Meet
US Crude Oil Bounces Back But Looks Rangebound Before OPEC’s June Meet
2024-05-23 11:00:28
Gold Price Outlook: Precious Metals Pullback from Intra-Day Highs
Gold Price Outlook: Precious Metals Pullback from Intra-Day Highs
2024-05-20 14:55:23
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Prices Rise on Renewed Rate Cut Hopes
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Prices Rise on Renewed Rate Cut Hopes
2024-05-16 08:20:17
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
US Crude Oil Hands Back Early Gains As Demand Doubts Resume Control
2024-05-15 11:00:35
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: May 23, 2024