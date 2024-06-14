French/Euro Concerns Return after the FOMC Meeting

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
French-German Bond Spread Widens, Signaling Euro Weakness Ahead of Elections
2024-06-14 10:11:21
Euro Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2024-06-13 10:23:44
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow and Nikkei 225 under pressure, but Nasdaq 100 surges once more
2024-06-13 12:00:44
​​​​​​Dow Muted in Early Trading, while Nasdaq 100 Returns to Recent Highs and Nikkei 225 Makes Progress
2024-06-11 12:00:33
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Market Update – Risk Sentiment Slips, Gold, VIX Better Bid as US CPI and FOMC Near
2024-06-11 16:30:35
Gold and Silver Struggling to Push Higher, UST 2Yr Yields Remain Elevated
2024-06-10 14:03:44
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since May 14, 2024 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
2024-06-14 13:23:33
GBP/USD: Navigating the Uncertainty of US CPI and FOMC Releases
2024-06-12 09:33:50
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Index Prints a One-Month High, USD/JPY Rallies Post-BoJ Meeting
2024-06-14 07:40:10
BoJ Preview: Inflation and Wages Leave more to be Desired
2024-06-13 13:39:08
French/Euro Concerns Return after the FOMC Meeting

French/Euro Concerns Return after the FOMC Meeting

DailyFX, Richard Snow, Nick Cawley,

Top Tier US data and events provided plenty of volatility this week but the path for the likes of EUR/USD appears to be shaped by the political jostling ahead of French parliamentary elections.

(AI Video Summary)

Richard Snow and Nick Cawley discussed the dynamic week in financial markets, focusing on impacts from the latest CPI data and the Federal Reserve's stance. The CPI was unexpectedly cooler, suggesting a positive trend, but the elation was short-lived after a shift in the Fed's policy outlook indicated potential for fewer rate cuts, leading to interventions in the dollar and euro markets. Additionally, they analyzed major indices and bond yields, anticipating upcoming central bank meetings and their implications on global markets.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

