 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Continues to Stumble as Periphery Bond Yields Come into Focus
2024-06-11 14:02:32
Euro, CAC 40 Sink on French Snap Election Call; EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2024-06-10 07:52:27
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow Muted in Early Trading, while Nasdaq 100 Returns to Recent Highs and Nikkei 225 Makes Progress
2024-06-11 12:00:33
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
2024-06-06 10:33:47
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Update – Risk Sentiment Slips, Gold, VIX Better Bid as US CPI and FOMC Near
2024-06-11 16:30:35
Gold and Silver Struggling to Push Higher, UST 2Yr Yields Remain Elevated
2024-06-10 14:03:44
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Sheds Jobs but Pay Grows to 5.9% - Complicating BoE Rate Outlook
2024-06-11 08:00:46
Sterling Outlook: UK Jobs, Growth Data Considered in a Busy US-Focused Week
2024-06-10 10:21:44
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Drifts Higher, Will the BoJ Announce Bond Tapering at Friday’s Policy Meeting?
2024-06-11 09:55:16
USD/JPY Below 156.00 on US Dollar Weakness, US Jobs Data Remains Key
2024-06-04 07:55:49
More View More
Market Update – Risk Sentiment Slips, Gold, VIX Better Bid as US CPI and FOMC Near

Market Update – Risk Sentiment Slips, Gold, VIX Better Bid as US CPI and FOMC Near

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Risk Sentiment Slips, Gold, VIX Better Bid as US CPI and FOMC Near

  • European indices are lower Tuesday, US counterparts are also in the red.
  • Gold respects support but pullback remains muted.
  • US CPI and FOMC decision out on Wednesday.
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

European indices are still feeling the effects of last weekend’s European Elections where right-wing parties fared much better than expected. In the wake of a crushing defeat, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a parliamentary election at the end of the month, the Belgium PM resigned, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats polled just 14%, their worst-ever result in a nationwide vote. European indices fell during the day Monday, before recovering towards the end of the session, and renewed selling today has seen some indices hit multi-week lows.

The FTSE 100 is also under pressure today as risk sentiment sours, with the UK index touching lows last seen at the start of May. Today’s UK labor data has not helped the FTSE’s cause either.

UK Sheds Jobs but Pay Grows Complicating BoE Rate Outlook

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

image1.png
FTSE 100 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 34% -12% 3%
Weekly 36% -10% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold is pulling back some of Friday’s post-NFP losses after nearing a noted level of support around $2,280/oz. level. The precious metal remains below the 20-day- and 50-day simple moving averages, at $2,355/oz. and $2,343/oz. respectively and will need to break and open above these two indicators if it is to move higher.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

The VIX ‘fear index’ trades around 5% higher on the session, albeit from lowly levels.

VIX Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Charts via TradingView

This Wednesday promises to be a crucial day for the US dollar, with the release of consumer price inflation figures and the highly anticipated Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. These twin events carry the potential to significantly influence a wide range of market assets.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision will be accompanied by the latest Summary of Economic Projections, including the closely watched "dot plot." This visual representation depicts Fed officials' projections for US interest rates at the end of each calendar year. According to the current dot plot, two officials expect rates to remain unchanged throughout 2023, while two others anticipate a single 25 basis point cut. Five members are looking for two rate cuts, and nine officials foresee three reductions in 2024.

However, the new dot plot is likely to reflect a scaling back of rate-cut expectations for 2024, reflecting the Fed's evolving assessment of economic conditions and inflationary pressures. Investors and traders will closely scrutinize the inflation data for indications of persisting price pressures, while the Fed's policy statement and updated economic projections will provide valuable insights into the central bank's monetary policy trajectory.

image4.png

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Are you risk-on or risk-off? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Continues to Stumble as Periphery Bond Yields Come into Focus
Euro Continues to Stumble as Periphery Bond Yields Come into Focus
2024-06-11 14:02:32
USD/JPY Drifts Higher, Will the BoJ Announce Bond Tapering at Friday’s Policy Meeting?
USD/JPY Drifts Higher, Will the BoJ Announce Bond Tapering at Friday’s Policy Meeting?
2024-06-11 09:55:16
UK Sheds Jobs but Pay Grows to 5.9% - Complicating BoE Rate Outlook
UK Sheds Jobs but Pay Grows to 5.9% - Complicating BoE Rate Outlook
2024-06-11 08:00:46
FOMC Preview: Dot Plot to Reveal Fewer Rate Cuts in 2024
FOMC Preview: Dot Plot to Reveal Fewer Rate Cuts in 2024
2024-06-10 17:01:23
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024