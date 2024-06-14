FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to Stabilize Following Thursday’s Sharp Losses

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
French-German Bond Spread Widens, Signaling Euro Weakness Ahead of Elections
2024-06-14 10:11:21
Euro Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2024-06-13 10:23:44
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nikkei 225 under pressure, but Nasdaq 100 surges once more
2024-06-13 12:00:44
​​​​​​Dow Muted in Early Trading, while Nasdaq 100 Returns to Recent Highs and Nikkei 225 Makes Progress
2024-06-11 12:00:33
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Update – Risk Sentiment Slips, Gold, VIX Better Bid as US CPI and FOMC Near
2024-06-11 16:30:35
Gold and Silver Struggling to Push Higher, UST 2Yr Yields Remain Elevated
2024-06-10 14:03:44
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since May 14, 2024 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
2024-06-14 13:23:33
GBP/USD: Navigating the Uncertainty of US CPI and FOMC Releases
2024-06-12 09:33:50
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Index Prints a One-Month High, USD/JPY Rallies Post-BoJ Meeting
2024-06-14 07:40:10
BoJ Preview: Inflation and Wages Leave more to be Desired
2024-06-13 13:39:08
More View More
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to Stabilize Following Thursday’s Sharp Losses

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 try to Stabilize Following Thursday’s Sharp Losses

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Technical Outlook: FTSE 100, DAX 40, CAC 40

  • FTSE 100 tries to regain Thursday's losses
  • DAX 40 hovers above Thursday's five-week low
  • CAC 40 drops to new four-month low in the wake of French snap election
  • Major Indices trend lower but how is price action shaping up within the context of the three main market conditions? Acquire a deep understanding below:
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Master The Three Market Conditions
Get My Guides

FTSE 100 tries to regain Thursday’s losses

The FTSE 100 is once more trying to regain its previous day’s losses when it was being dragged down by its European peers amid their election turmoil sell-off.

The UK blue chip index is trading back above its 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 8,170 with Thursday’s high at 8,220 being in focus.

A fall through Thursday’s low at 8,146 would put the 8,138 to 8,115 late May and current June lows back on the cards.

For the bulls to be back in control a rise above Tuesday’s high at 8,266 would need to occur.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Source, IG, ProRealTime, produced by Axel Rudolph

DAX 40 hovers above Thursday’s five-week low

The DAX 40 is trying to hold above Thursday’s sharp-sell off low at 18,278 which was made as investors continue to exit this market in the wake of a shift to the far right in Sunday’s European elections.

The 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 18,347 is being revisited, above which lies a minor resistance area at 18,361 to 18,379.

Failure at Thursday’s 18,230 low could lead to a slide towards the 18,000 mark unfolding.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Source, IG, ProRealTime, produced by Axel Rudolph

Germany 40 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 29% -16% 0%
Weekly 36% -19% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

CAC 40 drops to new four-month low in the wake of French snap election

The French CAC 40 index continues to see huge outflows in the wake of its upcoming snap legislative elections, announced on Sunday by President Emmanuel Macro due to far right parties receiving more votes than his party in the European elections.

The CAC 40 so far tumbled to 7,692, below which meanders the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,619.

Minor resistance can be seen at Tuesday’s 7,759 low and more significant resistance at the 7,852 mid-April low.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

Source, IG, ProRealTime, produced by Axel Rudolph

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

French/Euro Concerns Return after the FOMC Meeting
French/Euro Concerns Return after the FOMC Meeting
2024-06-14 14:00:35
Dow and Nikkei 225 under pressure, but Nasdaq 100 surges once more
Dow and Nikkei 225 under pressure, but Nasdaq 100 surges once more
2024-06-13 12:00:44
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 bounce off Tuesday’s lows ahead of US CPI and FOMC
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 bounce off Tuesday’s lows ahead of US CPI and FOMC
2024-06-12 11:30:47
​​​​​​Dow Muted in Early Trading, while Nasdaq 100 Returns to Recent Highs and Nikkei 225 Makes Progress
​​​​​​Dow Muted in Early Trading, while Nasdaq 100 Returns to Recent Highs and Nikkei 225 Makes Progress
2024-06-11 12:00:33
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024
France 40
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 14, 2024