EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-06-09 04:23:34
EU Enters Recession: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-06-08 12:14:42
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bounces Around but is Unable to Break the Range. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-09 01:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Higher Treasury yields triggered profit-taking in Nasdaq overnight
2023-06-08 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Move up, but Nasdaq 100 Struggles
2023-06-08 09:30:09
Dow Jones Gains, Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Major Bond Yields Soar Amid Surprise Rate Hikes
2023-06-07 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest – Support Continues to Build Ahead of a Pivotal Week
2023-06-09 13:33:43
Gold Rallies as US Dollar Sinks on Jobless Claims Surge, XAU/USD Eyes Bullish Engulfing
2023-06-08 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: UK Housing Prices a Sign of Future Pound Weakness?
2023-06-08 08:06:35
British Pound at Mercy of Peers in Light Data Week: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-06-07 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Bid on Japanese GDP & US Jobless Claims
2023-06-08 14:25:35
Gold Price Latest – Support Continues to Build Ahead of a Pivotal Week

Gold Price Latest – Support Continues to Build Ahead of a Pivotal Week

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price, and Chart

  • Gold remains supported despite higher US Treasury yields.
  • US inflation and the FOMC policy decision are next week’s main drivers.
For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Treasury yields maintain their gradual grind higher as the US government continues to sell vast quantities of government bonds across the curve. Sales announced yesterday include in excess of $200 billion of short-dated bills, $72 billion of notes, and $18 billion of re-opened 30-year bonds.

image1.png

Data via Treasury Direct

The economic calendar is full of high-importance US data releases and events next week with Tuesday’s inflation report and Wednesday’s FOMC interest rate decision the two standouts. The post-FOMC decision press conference will need to be followed closely as well as the quarterly FOMC economic projections (dot plot). While the Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged, the press conference and projections will give the market a much clearer picture of the Fed’s current thinking.

image2.png

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The $1,932-$1,940/oz. zone is proving to be a strong level of short-term support for gold with the precious metal testing and failing to break through on a number of occasions over the last two weeks. Spot gold is also back above $1,960/oz, just, and is currently trying to break above the 20-day simple moving average, a short-dated indicator that has weighed on the precious metal for the last month. Next week’s calendar will define gold’s short-term future.

Gold Daily Price Chart – June 9, 2023

image3.png

Chart via TradingView

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 15% -2%
Weekly 3% -6% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Retail Traders Boost Net-Short Positions

Retail trader data show 64.49% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.82 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 15.96% lower than yesterday and 0.28% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 32.33% higher than yesterday and 0.76% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Rallies as US Dollar Sinks on Jobless Claims Surge, XAU/USD Eyes Bullish Engulfing
Gold Rallies as US Dollar Sinks on Jobless Claims Surge, XAU/USD Eyes Bullish Engulfing
2023-06-08 23:00:00
Silver Prices Draw Support from USD Weakness and Falling Yields, US CPI Eyed
Silver Prices Draw Support from USD Weakness and Falling Yields, US CPI Eyed
2023-06-08 16:30:00
Gold Prices at Risk of Freefall Below the 100-Day MA
Gold Prices at Risk of Freefall Below the 100-Day MA
2023-06-08 10:30:01
Crude Oil Outlook Muddied by Interference and Low Vol. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Outlook Muddied by Interference and Low Vol. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-08 00:30:00
Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 9, 2023