FTSE Update: Inflation Relief Boosts Homebuilders as Traders Revise BoE Bets

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Fading Into Central Bank Week?
2023-07-20 07:59:17
EUR/USD Stuck Between Confluence Support and Fibonacci Resistance. Now What?
2023-07-19 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess US Dollar Direction. Will WTI Regain High Ground?
2023-07-20 05:00:00
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​
2023-07-20 09:30:40
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trend Focuses Back on Broader Upside Bias Since the End of Last Year
2023-07-20 05:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Seeks Fundamental Catalyst
2023-07-19 13:59:56
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What’s Changed for British Pound After UK CPI? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-07-20 03:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD May Fall as USD/CAD Rises Amid Changes in Retail Exposure
2023-07-19 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
2023-07-20 10:30:08
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Hugs Fibonacci Support, EUR/JPY Eyes Key Resistance
2023-07-18 16:00:00
More View More
FTSE Update: Inflation Relief Boosts Homebuilders as Traders Revise BoE Bets

FTSE Update: Inflation Relief Boosts Homebuilders as Traders Revise BoE Bets

Richard Snow, Strategist
What's on this page

FTSE News and Analysis

Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Recommended by Richard Snow
See where the opportunities lie in Q3
Get My Guide

Homebuilders respond to better-than-expected UK inflation data

Yesterday’s encouraging move lower in core inflation ushered in a welcomed sigh of relief for UK citizens after battling to get wider price pressures under control. The core CPI print of 6.9% compared to the expected 7.1% figure represents a small victory in the grander scheme of things but does reveal that inflation is headed in the right direction.

Homebuilders were one of the major beneficiaries of the softer inflation print with Persimmon and Barrett Development experiencing a notable recovery in their respective share prices. Potential homebuyers have had to think twice before committing to a long-term financing after witnessing mortgage rates above 6%. The lift in the mood unsurprisingly sees the real estate sector outperform its peers with the rest of corporate UK, apart from the materials sector, seeing modest gains.

FTSE Sector Performance (July 17-20)

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv data, prepared by Richard Snow

FTSE Recovery Overcomes Two Major Hurdles in Quick Succession

Yesterday, the FTSE rose around 1.8% to close above not only the long-term trendline resistance but also above the 200 day simple moving average. The 200 SMA is largely regarded as an indicator of the long-term trend – which bodes well for FTSE bulls now that prices have continued the bullish momentum.

Immediate resistance comes in at 7640, a level being tested at the time of writing, followed by the 7710 level which supported prices in January and May of this year.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Find out the basics of breakouts
Get My Guide

Markets Reverse Rate Hike Bets

After the Bank of England’s surprise 50 basis point hike in June, markets had been largely pricing in the likelihood of another 50 bps hike, particularly after June’s average earnings rose 7.3% year-on-year. Since yesterday’s core CPI print, the picture has essentially reversed and now the market anticipates a smaller 25-bps hike in August with a probability of around 70%. Previously, optimistic rate hike odds had supported the pound sterling, which weighed on the index. With rate hike odds and the pound falling, FTSE receives a welcomed tailwind.

Bank of England (BoE) Market-Implied Rate Hike Odds

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​
Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​
2023-07-20 09:30:40
Tesla and Netflix Report Mixed Earnings, Nasdaq 100 Futures Weaker After Hours
Tesla and Netflix Report Mixed Earnings, Nasdaq 100 Futures Weaker After Hours
2023-07-19 20:40:00
Nasdaq Price Outlook: US Stocks Buoyed Ahead Netflix, Tesla Earnings
Nasdaq Price Outlook: US Stocks Buoyed Ahead Netflix, Tesla Earnings
2023-07-19 15:34:41
Stock indices continue to rise on solid U.S. earnings and weaker UK CPI
Stock indices continue to rise on solid U.S. earnings and weaker UK CPI
2023-07-19 08:00:38
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023