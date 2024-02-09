 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Ticks Lower As Weaker German Inflation Confirmed, ECB Still In A Bind
2024-02-09 11:00:00
US Dollar Eyes US CPI for Fresh Signals, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2024-02-08 21:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Crude Oil Prices Supported By US Inventory Levels, Geopolitics
2024-02-07 14:30:07
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 drops, Dow remains bid and Nikkei 225 makes new 34-year high
2024-02-09 13:00:00
Dow Edges Lower and Nasdaq 100 Holds up, While Hang Seng Surges​
2024-02-06 11:00:35
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Watching Seasonal CPI Adjustments on Friday
2024-02-09 09:30:00
US Dollar Eyes US CPI for Fresh Signals, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2024-02-08 21:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Eyes US CPI for Fresh Signals, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2024-02-08 21:35:00
British Pound Falls Back Into Red As Dollar Fights Back, Central Bank Speakers Eyed
2024-02-08 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bearish Signs Build; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-02-08 18:30:00
Yen Softens as Senior BoJ Official Favours a Cautious Exit from Negative Rates
2024-02-08 09:21:36
More View More
FTSE 100 drops, Dow remains bid and Nikkei 225 makes new 34-year high

FTSE 100 drops, Dow remains bid and Nikkei 225 makes new 34-year high

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Major Indices Update:

  • FTSE 100 drops on AstraZeneca disappointment
  • Dow trades close to record highs
  • Nikkei 225 scales new 34-year high
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 drops on AstraZeneca disappointment

The FTSE 100 has been rapidly declining from this week’s 7,710 Wednesday high amid disappointing UK company earnings with AstraZeneca on Thursday wiping off around 40 points on the FTSE 100 and the index slipping to the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,603 and Thursday’s 7,590 low.

A tumble through 7,590 would push the 200-day SMA at 7,548 to the fore, together with the mid-November and early December highs at 7,543 to 7,535.

Minor resistance sits at Wednesday’s 7,626 low.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, Prepared by Axel Rudolph

Dow trades close to record highs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, unlike its peers like the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500, hasn’t managed to make a new record high this week as yet but

continues to grind higher towards the 38,800 region ahead of the major psychological 40,000 mark as the US economy and employment remain strong.

In case of a retracement being seen, the 31 January high at 38,583 and the October to February uptrend line at 38,470 may be revisited. While no fall through the second to last daily reaction low at the 1 February at 38,105 is seen, the medium-term uptrend remains intact.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, Prepared by Axel Rudolph

Wall Street Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 21% -7% -1%
Weekly -2% -3% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The Nikkei 225 scales new 34-year high

The Nikkei 225 has resumed its ascent and has risen to a new 34-year high at 37,293, a rise above which would put the psychological 40,000 mark on the cards.

First, though, the January peak at 37,003 would need to be once again exceeded on a daily chart closing basis.

Were a retracement lower to be seen, however, last week’s high at 36,511 should act as at least interim support.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

Source: ProRealTime, Prepared by Axel Rudolph

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX Edges Down, S&P 500 Eyes 5000 and Nasdaq 100 Hits New Record High
DAX Edges Down, S&P 500 Eyes 5000 and Nasdaq 100 Hits New Record High
2024-02-08 11:00:54
S&P 500: Why US Stocks May Not Feel the Love in February
S&P 500: Why US Stocks May Not Feel the Love in February
2024-02-07 17:00:50
FTSE 100, CAC 40 Resume their Ascents but Nikkei 225 Stays Subdued
FTSE 100, CAC 40 Resume their Ascents but Nikkei 225 Stays Subdued
2024-02-07 11:00:14
FTSE 100, DAX 40 side-lined while S&P 500 trades in record highs
FTSE 100, DAX 40 side-lined while S&P 500 trades in record highs
2024-02-05 11:00:24
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
Japan 225
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024