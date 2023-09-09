 Skip to Content
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Ready to Take on USD According to Japanese Officials

Warren Venketas, Analyst

USD/JPY ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Japan looks to US for guidance.
  • US inflation may result in Japanese involvement.
  • Bearish divergence suggestive of downside to come.
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
JAPANESE YEN FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Japanese Yen has yet to make any real upside impact on the US dollar this week as USD/JPY remains elevated. Despite warnings from the Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki that intervention is a possibility should the JPY deteriorate even further (around the 150 mark), markets are seemingly unphased until action is taken. It is important to note that Japanese exported will be comfortable with the weaker currency to stoke demand for local goods and services.

The week ahead looks to be US dominated (see economic calendar below) with particular focus on US CPI. Both core and headline inflation has been trending downwards but at a slower place than the Fed would like, and still far from the 2% target level. An upside surprise would really weigh negatively on the Japanese Yen and increase the pressure on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to get involved.

JPY ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Money market pricing (refer to table below) for the Federal Reserve looks to be skewed towards a rate pause in September thereafter, the potential for another hike depending on upcoming data which makes next week’s US CPI extremely pertinent.

IMPLIED FED FUNDS FUTURES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily USD/JPY price action alongside its developing bearish/negative divergence signal (black arrow), points to slowing bullish momentum and the possibility for a turnaround in favor of JPY strength. Fundamental factors are likely to be the catalysts driving this move lower and the warnings from Japanese officials should not be taken lightly.

Key resistance levels:

  • 150.00
  • 148.85

Key support levels:

  • 147.37
  • 145.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net SHORT on USD/JPY, with 75% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing).

