USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Turns Cautious as Traders Eye NFP’s
2023-03-09 10:36:17
Euro Technical Outlook – Trapped in the Range. Will EUR/USD Breakout?
2023-03-09 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next
2023-03-08 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge on Powell Testimony. Is a Larger Fed Rate Hike Next?
2023-03-08 00:00:01
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: $1800 Back in Focus as Price Consolidates Following Selloff
2023-03-08 12:00:02
Precious Metals Lose Shine After Powell; What’s Next for Gold and Silver?
2023-03-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Enjoying a Bounce Ahead of UK GDP and NFP Data Releases
2023-03-09 11:30:33
USD Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2023-03-08 14:10:41
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
2023-03-09 15:04:25
Japanese Yen Price Setup Ahead of BOJ: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-09 03:00:00
More View More
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus

USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

USD/JPY Analysis

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Final BoJ Meeting for Outgoing Kuroda, NFP and Average Hourly Earnings

Haruhiko Kuroda will preside over his final Bank of Japan policy meeting tomorrow after the Japan’s lower house approved the nomination of Kazuo Ueda. Ueda is expected to be approved by the upper house tomorrow and will chair his first policy meeting at the end of April.

After initially hawkish comments, Ueda has been seen to backtrack on indications that the status quo will be changed soon after his appointment. He has however mentioned that a change in policy will need to be assessed as Japan looks to climb down form year of pro-growth, ultra-loose monetary policy.

The eventual policy change will not be easy at a time when just yesterday, GDP data for Q4 of 2022 revealed that Japan narrowly avoided a recession in the second half of 2022. Annualized GDP for October to December showed a miniscule 0.1% growth for the fourth quarter. Due to lower growth currently being experienced, talk of stepping away from accommodative policy is probably best to be avoided despite inflation continuing to rise.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Crucial Friday Data to Guide USD/JPY Direction

Jerome Powell mentioned that the FOMC will be scrutinizing upcoming inflation data ahead of the committees policy meeting on the 22nd of March. Non-farm payroll data, average hourly earnings and next week’s CPI figures are all crucial in that regard. Continuing inflationary pressures are likely to support the dollar and US yields at the expense of the yen via the USD/JPY pairing.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

USD/JPY has recovered a sizeable portion of its losses which amassed during the more hawkish rhetoric surrounding the potential BoJ replacement and comments of policy review by other prominent voices from academics to those close to the BoJ. Since Ueda has stepped back from his initial comments, USD/JPY reversed course and continued higher once again, most recently aided by Powell’s admission that the FOMC may be forced to hike at a faster pace later this month if the totality of the inflation data deems it necessary.

138.20 – which coincides with the late 2022 high as the Bank tweaked its yield curve control – and 142.25 appear as levels of resistance. The zone of support at 134.50 reveals the most immediate level to watch to the downside, followed by 131.35.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY): Is This The Calm Before the NFP Storm?
US Dollar (DXY): Is This The Calm Before the NFP Storm?
2023-03-09 13:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Enjoying a Bounce Ahead of UK GDP and NFP Data Releases
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Enjoying a Bounce Ahead of UK GDP and NFP Data Releases
2023-03-09 11:30:33
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Turns Cautious as Traders Eye NFP’s
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Turns Cautious as Traders Eye NFP’s
2023-03-09 10:36:17
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Australian Building Permits Hits 12-Month Low
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Australian Building Permits Hits 12-Month Low
2023-03-09 08:55:21
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 9, 2023