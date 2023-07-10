US Dollar Trips Ahead of US Inflation Data, USD/JPY Swoops on Fibonacci Support

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Holds Post-Payroll Gains, Market Weighs Rate-Rise Chances
2023-07-10 11:00:00
US Dollar Q3 Technical Forecast – External Catalysts Will Weigh on the US Dollar
2023-07-09 11:00:14
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: Brent Crude Oil Tests Crucial Channel Resistance
2023-07-10 15:30:11
Crude Oil Dips After Large Gains as US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing. Lower WTI?
2023-07-10 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: Resistance Continues to Hold XAU/USD Bulls at Bay
2023-07-10 14:00:40
Gold Price Steadies as US Dollar Under Pressure Ahead of CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-07-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlook Ahead of a Data Filled Week
2023-07-10 12:30:14
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/JPY
2023-07-07 15:00:11
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Trips Ahead of US Inflation Data, USD/JPY Swoops on Fibonacci Support
2023-07-10 17:00:00
Cracks Emerge in Japanese Yen’s Downtrend; USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, MXN/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-10 03:30:00
US Dollar Trips Ahead of US Inflation Data, USD/JPY Swoops on Fibonacci Support

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

US DOLLAR FORECAST:

  • The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, slides on Monday, extending Friday’s losses following softer-than-expected U.S. employment data
  • USD/JPY also deepens its pullback, steadily approaching Fibonacci support near 140.92
  • All eyes will be on the U.S. inflation report this week
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: EUR/USD Holds Post-Payroll Gains, Market Weighs Rate-Rise Chances

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, fell slightly on Monday, extending last Friday's losses following softer-than-expected nonfarm payrolls figures. There were no major catalysts at the start of the new week, but traders were somewhat cautious ahead of Wednesday's key economic release: the latest U.S. consumer price index report.

July Headline CPI is projected to have risen 0.3% month-over-month, bringing the annual rate to 3.1% from 4.0% previously, a solid improvement in trend. The core gauge is also seen increasing 0.3% monthly, but the 12-month reading is forecast to remain somewhat sticky, easing only to 5.0% from 5.3% in May.

INCOMING US ECONOMIC DATA

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Traders should keep a close eye on the inflation numbers for insight into the Fed's monetary policy roadmap and the likely trajectory of the U.S. dollar.

An in-line report will be insufficient to discourage bets for another quarter-point hike at the July FOMC meeting, but it will be enough to prevent expectations to continue shifting in a more hawkish direction. In this context, the latter case could be somewhat bearish for the U.S. currency.

On the flip side, if data surprises to the upside by a wide margin, the interest rate outlook could become more aggressive, leading traders to price in further tightening beyond this month. This could potentially mean another 25 basis-points hike in September. Should this scenario play out, the U.S. dollar is likely to get bid up and rally against its top peers, especially against the low-yielders such as the Japanese yen.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR (DXY) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After Monday’s pullback, the DXY index is hovering above important support near the psychological 102.00 level. If bears manage to push prices below this floor, we should see a move toward the 2023 lows around 100.75. On further weakness, the focus shifts to 99.50.

On the flip side, if buyers regain control of the market and trigger a bullish turnaround, initial resistance appears at 103.25, a key technical barrier created by a medium-term descending trendline extended off the September 2022 highs. If this ceiling is taken out, the U.S. dollar may head toward its 200-day simple moving average.

US DOLLAR (DXY) TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

US Dollar (DXY) Chart Prepared Using TradingView

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The U.S. dollar has weakened sharply against the yen in recent days. This drop, however, may be part of a temporary correction rather than a trend reversal, as the greenback maintains a constructive outlook against its Japanese counterpart.

When an asset rises rapidly and becomes overbought, it is prone to healthy pullbacks as traders who have taken long positions begin to unwind them to take profits. This may be at play now, following the USD/JPY's ~3.5% rally in June.

With the pair still biased to the upside for now, weakness could fade soon. The daily chart shows that the latest slump, the exchange rate appears to be approaching an important support near 140.92, which corresponds to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the Jan 2023/Jun 2023 advance.

USD/JPY is likely to establish a base around 140.02 before resuming its upward trajectory, with bulls likely first targeting 142.50, followed by the psychological 145.00 level. Conversely, if prices extend their decline and push below 140.92 decisively, selling pressure is likely to gather pace, setting the stage for a possible move toward 139.00.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using Trading View

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

