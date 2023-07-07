USD/JPY Setup: Awaiting Pullback to Fibonacci Support Before Next Bullish Leg

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Going Into the Weekend
2023-07-07 14:00:33
June Jobs Report: Mixed as NFP Misses Estimates but Unemployment Rate and Hourly Earnings Improve
2023-07-07 12:54:38
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as US Jobs Data Lights Up. Higher WTI?
2023-07-07 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Firms on OPEC+ Intentions and API Data. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-07-06 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Prices at Risk of Freefall Heading Into NFP Day
2023-07-07 07:54:34
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Fall Amid Bullish Retail Traders
2023-07-06 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/JPY
2023-07-07 15:00:11
June Jobs Report: Mixed as NFP Misses Estimates but Unemployment Rate and Hourly Earnings Improve
2023-07-07 12:54:38
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains as Markets Look Toward US Labor Numbers
2023-07-07 12:00:50
Japanese Yen Aided by Jump in Japan Wages: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-07 03:00:00
More View More
USD/JPY Setup: Awaiting Pullback to Fibonacci Support Before Next Bullish Leg

USD/JPY Setup: Awaiting Pullback to Fibonacci Support Before Next Bullish Leg

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

USD/JPY FORECAST:

  • The Japanese yen weakened dramatically against the U.S. dollar in June, but has begun to recover in recent days
  • The U.S. dollar's technical and fundamental outlook, however, remains constructive
  • This article looks at one potential bullish trading setup in USD/JPY
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Japanese Yen Aided by Jump in Japan Wages: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups

After rallying more than 3.5% in June to multi-month highs above the psychological 145.00 mark, the U.S. dollar has softened against the Japanese yen over the past few days, with the exchange rate down around 1.5% in the first week of July. This slump, however, may be part of a temporary correction, as the fundamental and technical outlook for the greenback remains constructive.

When an asset becomes overbought and its price rises too quickly, as has happened recently with USD/JPY, it is normal for pullbacks to occur, as traders who have taken long positions and have been partly responsible for the upward move begin to take profits. This may be taking place right now, meaning there is no reason to believe that a new trend is developing.

With USD/JPY still firmly biased to the upside, weakness could fade soon. The daily chart shows that after Friday's sell-off, prices are approaching an important support zone near 140.92, corresponding to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the January 2023/June 2023 advance. The pair could establish a base around these levels before turning higher and resuming its ascent.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

To take advantage of this theory, one trading idea to consider is to wait for the pair to pull back a bit further and position for a bounce off the 140.92 floor. As stated previously, USD/JPY could bottom out here prior to initiating the next leg higher, which could potentially lead to a retest of the June high in a matter of days or perhaps weeks.

On the other hand, if USD/JPY extends its decline but fails to respect Fibonacci support, subsequently breaking below 140.92, the bullish tactical setup would be invalidated. Such a breakdown could damage the technical picture, attracting new sellers into the market and creating the right conditions for a drop towards a short-term rising trendline cruising slightly above the 139.00 handle.

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 28% -16% -5%
Weekly 20% -16% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Descending Triangle Unfolding on EUR/USD
Descending Triangle Unfolding on EUR/USD
2023-07-05 08:08:14
Bullish GBP/USD Setup Around the BoE Rate Decision
Bullish GBP/USD Setup Around the BoE Rate Decision
2023-06-20 17:51:39
Long EUR/USD Post Central Bank Meetings Pending a Pullback
Long EUR/USD Post Central Bank Meetings Pending a Pullback
2023-06-15 15:07:24
USD/CAD Bears Drool Over Trendline Break
USD/CAD Bears Drool Over Trendline Break
2023-06-14 07:46:43
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 7, 2023