 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Muted as Bullish Momentum Wanes
2023-11-06 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
2023-11-05 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support to WTI but Will it Last?
2023-11-01 16:18:41
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Continue to Rally​​​​
2023-11-02 10:30:42
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
2023-11-05 17:00:00
Gold/Silver Weekly Forecast: Investors Capitalize on Weak NFPs
2023-11-05 13:00:58
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Muted as Bullish Momentum Wanes
2023-11-06 17:30:00
GBP/USD Update: Cable Encounters Resistance Ahead of Q3 GDP Print
2023-11-06 15:04:01
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Slips but AUD/USD Breaks Out After Fed, NFP Ahead
2023-11-02 18:30:00
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Nearing a 33-Year High on Further Stimulus Talk
2023-11-01 11:42:09
More View More
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Muted as Bullish Momentum Wanes

US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Muted as Bullish Momentum Wanes

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD blasted higher last week following weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, taking out a clear barrier in 1.0670/1.0695 area. Bullish momentum, however, faded on Monday, with the pair stalling after failing to clear technical resistance at 1.0765, which corresponds to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the July/October pullback.

For guidance on the near-term outlook, it is important to watch closely how prices behave around the 1.0765 mark. If the bulls manage to breach this ceiling, along with the 200-day simple moving average, we could see a move towards 1.0840. On further strength, the focus shifts to 1.0961, the 61.8% Fib retracement.

Conversely, if sellers stage a comeback and spark a bearish rejection from current levels, the first floor to monitor lies at 1.0695/1.0670. Below this threshold, market attention turns to trendline support at 1.0555. A violation of this technical zone could give the bears momentum to initiate a descent toward this year's lows around 1.0450.

Access a well-rounded view of the euro’s fundamental and technical outlook by downloading your complimentary copy of our Q4 trading forecast.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Looking to explore how retail positioning influences GBP/USD's price dynamics? Our sentiment guide offers invaluable insights. Secure your free copy now!

GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 14% 10%
Weekly -28% 56% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD also lost upward momentum on Monday, unable to follow through to the upside after last week's bullish breakout. This may just be a temporary pause rather than a 180-degree turn, as the outlook for the U.S. dollar is starting to turn more negative on bets that the Fed is slowly abandoning its hawkish stance in light of economic developments in the U.S.

In terms of possible scenarios, if cable resumes its advance decisively and pierces overhead resistance stretching from 1.2450 to 1.2460, buying interest could accelerate, creating the right conditions for a rally towards 1.2591, a key ceiling forged by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the July/October correction, as shown in the daily chart below.

On the flip side, if sellers mount a resurgence and recapture market control, initial support is positioned at 1.2320/1.2310. It is imperative for the bulls to staunchly defend this floor – any failure to do so may rekindle robust downside pressure, setting the stage for a pullback toward 1.2185. With ongoing weakness, a retest of October lows becomes a tangible possibility.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

If you're wondering what’s in store for the Australian dollar in the coming months, grab a free copy of the Aussie’s fundamental and technical trading guide.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD has embarked on a bullish run since late October after bouncing from horizontal support in the 0.6300 area. The upward momentum has accelerated in recent days after the broader U.S. dollar began to correct lower following the November FOMC decision and softer-than-expected U.S. economic data. All this has created a more constructive backdrop for the Aussie.

After recent gains, the pair has successfully surmounted significant technical thresholds and made its way toward the 100-day simple moving average near 0.6510, which represents the next resistance in play. Price action on Monday suggests sellers may be attempting to regain control of the market in this region. If their efforts pay off, we could witness a retrenchment towards 0.6460, followed by 0.6395.

In contrast, if resistance around the 0.6500 handle is breached decisively on daily closing prices, the bears could capitulate and throw in the towel, paving the way for further market strength and a possible rally toward the 0.6600 region near the 200-day simple moving average. Above this ceiling, the focus transitions to long-term trendline resistance at 0.6700.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

AUD/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Update: Cable Encounters Resistance Ahead of Q3 GDP Print
GBP/USD Update: Cable Encounters Resistance Ahead of Q3 GDP Print
2023-11-06 15:04:01
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Is the Rand Rally Over?
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Is the Rand Rally Over?
2023-11-06 13:30:48
US Dollar (DXY) Sell-Off Continues after US Treasury Yields Collapse
US Dollar (DXY) Sell-Off Continues after US Treasury Yields Collapse
2023-11-06 11:30:00
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Looks to RBA for Guidance
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Looks to RBA for Guidance
2023-11-06 08:10:28
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023