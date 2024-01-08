 Skip to Content
News
US Dollar Reverses Lower Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2024-01-08 19:00:00
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
News
WTI, Brent Drop as Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Tensions
2024-01-08 17:11:49
Crude Oil Q1 Technical Forecast: Broad Trading Range Looks Set to Stick
2024-01-06 15:00:00
News
Equities Q1 Fundamental Outlook: Rate Cuts and Geopolitics in Focus
2024-01-07 08:00:00
​​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40, and Dow Jones make gains in early trading​​​​
2024-01-04 12:30:01
News
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Testing Recent Lows, Geopolitical Tensions Remain
2024-01-08 10:14:45
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
News
US Dollar Reverses Lower Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2024-01-08 19:00:00
FX Focus: DXY and GBP/USD in the Spotlight Ahead of CPI and GDP Prints
2024-01-08 13:10:31
News
US Dollar Reverses Lower Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2024-01-08 19:00:00
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
US Dollar Reverses Lower Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

US Dollar Reverses Lower Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Want to know more about the U.S. dollar's technical and fundamental outlook? Find all the insights in our Q1 trading forecast.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Markets Q1 Outlook - Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, fell on Monday following its robust showing the previous week, undermined by the pullback in Treasury yields ahead of key economic data in the coming days, including the release of the U.S. CPI survey on Thursday.

With the Fed's commitment to a data-driven strategy, the upcoming December inflation report will hold substantial weight in shaping future monetary policy actions. For this reason, traders should closely track data on consumer prices going forward.

In this context, EUR/USD and GBP/USD pushed higher in late afternoon trading in New York, resuming their upward journey. USD/JPY, for its part, retreated moderately, heading back towards its 200-day simple moving average. This article focuses on these three FX pairs, examining their near-term outlook from a technical standpoint.

US YIELDS AND SELECT FX PERFORMANCE

image1.png

Source: TradingView

Fine-tune your trading skills and stay proactive in your approach.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD corrected downwards from late December to early January, but managed to stabilize and bounce after finding support near 1.0875, which corresponds to the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel, as shown in the chart below. If the rebound gains momentum in the coming days, technical resistance appears at 1.1020, followed by 1.1075/1.1095.

On the flip side, if sellers return and drive prices lower, the first line of defense against a bearish assault can be spotted at 1.0930. On further weakness, the focus shifts to 1.0875. Bulls must protect this floor at all costs; failure to do so could usher in a move towards the 200-day simple moving average, followed by a descent towards the 1.0770 area.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Interested in learning how retail positioning can offer clues about GBP/USD's near-term path?

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD extended gains for the third straight trading session, coming within striking distance from overtaking overhead resistance at 1.2765. With bullish impetus on its side, cable could clear this technical barrier soon, paving the way for a possible retest of the December highs slightly above the 1.2800 handle. Continued strength would draw attention to the psychological 1.3000 level.

Alternatively, if GBP/USD gets rebuffed from its current position, a retracement toward 1.2675 could unfold in short order. Bulls are likely to staunchly defend this floor; however, a breach may open the door for a drop toward channel support at 1.2630. Continued weakness could encourage sellers to set their sights on the 200-day simple moving average.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

For a complete overview of the Japanese yen's prospects, request your complimentary Q1 trading forecast now!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY initiated a strong rally at the beginning of the year, but its climb abruptly stalled when it couldn't break through the psychological resistance at 146.00, with sellers returning and pushing prices back down towards the 200-day simple moving average. The integrity of this support is pivotal; otherwise, a return to December's lows could be in the cards.

On the other hand, if bulls regain decisive control of the market and manage to propel the exchange rate higher, resistance looms at 144.75, followed by 146.00. Previous attempts to push past this ceiling have been unsuccessful, so history could repeat itself in another test, but in the event of a sustained breakout, a rally toward the 147.00 handle could develop.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

FX Focus: DXY and GBP/USD in the Spotlight Ahead of CPI and GDP Prints
FX Focus: DXY and GBP/USD in the Spotlight Ahead of CPI and GDP Prints
2024-01-08 13:10:31
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
US Dollar Q1 Technical Forecast – Setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar Q1 Technical Forecast – Setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-07 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Q1 Fundamental Forecast: Yen Likely to Gain, But Thanks to Fed, Not BoJ
Japanese Yen Q1 Fundamental Forecast: Yen Likely to Gain, But Thanks to Fed, Not BoJ
2024-01-06 20:00:00
