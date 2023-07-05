US Dollar Extends Gains as Fed Minutes Reinforce Hawkish Monetary Policy Outlook

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-07-04 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Trickle Higher as OPEC Seminar in Vienna Kicks Off
2023-07-05 13:00:29
Crude Oil Range Bound Ahead of OPEC+ Gathering and FOMC Minutes
2023-07-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Dow & Nasdaq 100 return to recent highs, while Nikkei 225 drops back
2023-07-04 09:15:48
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Technical Levels for Gold and Silver Analysed
2023-07-05 10:39:12
Gold Price Recovery Continues with the 100-Day MA Up Ahead
2023-07-04 14:13:57
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Pulls Back as Markets Look for Next Fed Rate Steer
2023-07-05 11:30:13
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for Big Data Tomorrow
2023-07-04 07:55:49
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Rising Japanese Wage Data Lifts the Yen
2023-07-05 14:37:47
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Intervention Concerns Provide Optimism for Yen Bulls
2023-07-04 10:00:57
US Dollar Extends Gains as Fed Minutes Reinforce Hawkish Monetary Policy Outlook

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

FED MINUTES KEY POINTS:

  • Fed minutes from the June meeting show that central bank officials believe that additional policy firming may be warranted to curb price pressures
  • The account of the two-day session also reveals that policymakers are not entirely satisfied with the progress made on the inflation front
  • The U.S. dollar extends gains as yields head higher
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: USD/CAD Trapped in Lateral Channel for Now, Range Trading and Breakout Scenarios

The Federal Reserve today released the minutes from its June 13-14 conclave, at which the rate-setting committee voted by unanimous decision to keep borrowing costs between 5.00% and 5.25%, as part of a strategy aimed at buying time to better assess the cumulative impact of past policy firming.

According to the summarized record of the proceedings, almost all Fed officials saw inflation biased to the upside, unacceptably high and slowing less rapidly than anticipated. In addition, participants acknowledged that labor markets remain tight and that above-trend nominal wage growth may not be consistent with an overall price level of 2% over the longer term.

On economic activity, policymakers indicated that “growth” is likely to be subdued this year, but appeared more confident about the banking sector situation, noting that “stresses” in the system had receded compared to previous months. This may give the central bank cover to retain an aggressive stance in the near term.

In light of current economic conditions, most members judged that additional tightening would be warranted in 2023, a clear signal that policymakers may resume their hiking campaign at this month's meeting after hitting the pause button in June.

Immediately after the minutes were released, the U.S. treasury yields extended their daily rally, as the tone of the document pushed interest rate expectations in a more hawkish direction. In this context, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) accelerated its advance, coming within striking distance from capturing its best levels in three weeks.

Looking ahead, traders should carefully monitor macro statistics closely. If incoming data confirms that the economy remains resilient, the FOMC is likely to press ahead with further hikes. This scenario could keep yields and the U.S. dollar biased upwards.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR VERSUS YIELDS CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023