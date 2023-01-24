UK PMIs Add to Disappointing Data Ahead of BoE Meeting, GBP Lower

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: EURUSD Bid as PMI Data Continues Upward Trajectory
2023-01-24 09:31:03
Japanese Yen Steadies on PMI Data and Markets Assess Risks. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Advances to the 100-Day MA; Breakout or Retracement Imminent?
2023-01-23 13:07:17
Crude Oil Holds Gains On Hopes For China Demand Rebound
2023-01-20 13:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gamma Squeeze Explained: Basic Options Theory and How it Works
2023-01-23 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Eyes New Heights Ahead of Crucial CPI Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-01-24 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK PMIs Add to Disappointing Data Ahead of BoE Meeting, GBP Lower
2023-01-24 10:38:18
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: Fresh Multi-Month High in Sight
2023-01-23 11:00:01
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Steadies on PMI Data and Markets Assess Risks. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-24 06:00:00
US Dollar Slips as Markets Weigh Fed Perspectives in Thin Trade. Lower USD?
2023-01-23 06:00:00
More View More
UK PMIs Add to Disappointing Data Ahead of BoE Meeting, GBP Lower

UK PMIs Add to Disappointing Data Ahead of BoE Meeting, GBP Lower

Richard Snow, Analyst

UK PMI Data Disappointment

  • Flash UK PMI Composite Output Index at 47.8 (Dec: 49.0). 24-month low.
  • Flash UK Services PMI Business Activity Index at 48.0 (Dec: 49.9). 24-month low.
  • Flash UK Manufacturing Output Index at 46.6 (Dec: 44.4). 6-month high.
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Learn how to prepare ahead of important data prints
Get My Guide

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The New Year Ushers in a Sustained Downturn in UK Business Activity

After December’s impressive services PMI print, markets hoped for another encouraging print for January given a slightly improved outlook now that inflation appears to be headed in the right direction. This wasn’t to be the case as the new year brought with it a sustained downturn in the UK private sector business activity. Survey respondents pointed to higher interest rates and lower consumer confidence as key determinants of the lower activity as Britain grapples with the ongoing cost of living crisis. The services sector experienced the worst decline in business activity over the last two years up to this point.

The report adds to the recent, disappointing UK retail sales data which plummeted over the holiday period as consumers tightened their belts. One small piece of good news came in the form of the manufacturing data, which beat expectations coming in at 46.7 vs 45.5 expected. However, this wasn’t enough to appease the FX market as sterling traded around 50 pips lower after the release.

The Bank of England will meet next week to discuss another 50 basis point hike to stem demand and help inflation move down further. Fresh in their minds will be the fastest pace of average earnings since 2001 which raises alarm bells of a wage-price spiral – something central bankers look to avoid at all costs

The 5-minute chart shows the rather sharp drop in cable after the data release and now contributes to a deeper retracement of the bullish advance seen on the daily chart.

GBP/USD 5-Minute Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Breaking News: EURUSD Bid as PMI Data Continues Upward Trajectory
Euro Breaking News: EURUSD Bid as PMI Data Continues Upward Trajectory
2023-01-24 09:31:03
Australian Dollar Eyes New Heights Ahead of Crucial CPI Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Eyes New Heights Ahead of Crucial CPI Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-01-24 02:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: Fresh Multi-Month High in Sight
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: Fresh Multi-Month High in Sight
2023-01-23 11:00:01
AUD/USD Forecast: Higher Australian Inflation Expectations Keep Aussie Bid
AUD/USD Forecast: Higher Australian Inflation Expectations Keep Aussie Bid
2023-01-23 08:30:46
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 24, 2023