News
USDCAD Offers a More Direct Contrast on Rates Post-Fed
2023-01-31 21:00:51
Euro Forecast: USD Controlling EUR/USD Price Action Dismissive of Positive EZ Data
2023-01-31 13:30:34
News
US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
2023-01-30 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Firms as Markets Appraise Fed Hiking Against China Re-opening
2023-01-30 01:30:00
News
Nasdaq 100 Capsizes After Finally Overcoming 200-Day SMA, Beware More Volatility
2023-01-30 21:00:38
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
News
Gold Treads Water Ahead of a Cascade of Central Bank Hikes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-02-01 04:30:00
Gold Slides Through Support as US Bond Yields Nudge Higher Ahead of the FOMC
2023-01-31 10:30:00
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Short-term Range Intact
2023-02-01 03:00:00
GBP/USD Retreats as the Fed and BoE Hog the Limelight
2023-01-31 08:48:32
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Scans 130 Ahead of Fed
2023-02-01 08:58:26
S&P 500 and USDJPY: FOMC Strategy Run Down
2023-01-31 23:00:28
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Scans 130 Ahead of Fed

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

USD/JPY ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • All eyes on U.S. economic data and Fed rate decision.
  • Will the Fed stick to its hawkish rhetoric?
  • Technical analysis suggestive of turnaround in USD/JPY.
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

JAPANESE YEN FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Recent movement on the USD/JPY currency pair highlights the cautionary approach taken by market participants as the Federal Reserve interest rate decision looms (see economic calendar below). It seems as if the “don’t fight the Fed” narrative is creeping back into market pricing after forward guidance and Fed officials were largely dismissed from their hawkish views. The 5% terminal rate for 2023 has been a contentious issue largely due to softening inflation in the U.S. but with a robust labor market and inflation being far off their target level, there may be room for an upside surprise later today. Some key data points are expected prior to the rate decision including ISM manufacturing PMI and ADP employment changes but focus will likely reman on the post-announcement press conference.

JPY ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

The likely scenario will be a 25bps (as currently priced in) but with Fed Chair Jerome Powell refuting rate cuts later in the year and continue on the path of “fighting inflation” while attempting to maintain their credibility.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily USD/JPY price action now trades at the top (resistance) of the recent downward channel coinciding with the 130.00 psychological level. Positive/bullish divergence remains in play and could see bulls support a move upward – dependent on Fed outcome.

Key resistance levels:

Key support levels:

  • 130.00

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT HESITANT

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net short on USD/JPY, with 57% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we take a contrarian view on sentiment which suggests further upside on the pair however, the net change in long and short positioning results in a tentative disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

