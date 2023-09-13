 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB to Upgrade 2024 Inflation Forecast?
2023-09-13 07:57:22
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Struggles for Traction Ahead of Major Event Risk
2023-09-12 16:39:13
Asia Day Ahead: Eyes on US CPI ahead, Brent crude prices at new 10-month high
2023-09-13 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Soars to Resistance as Retail Traders Become More Bearish
2023-09-12 23:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Push Higher
2023-09-12 09:30:23
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Remain Cautious Following Sticky US CPI Print
2023-09-13 14:18:58
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Recovers Ahead of US CPI. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-09-13 00:30:00
US Dollar Setups Post US CPI: GBP/USD Holding on for Dear Life, AUD/USD Cautious
2023-09-13 16:35:00
GBP Breaking News: UK Growth Contracts Leaving Pound on Offer
2023-09-13 06:36:33
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on Breakout Quest as GBP/JPY Fends Off Support Test
2023-09-13 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Will US CPI Reignite FX Intervention Concerns?
2023-09-13 11:08:39
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on Breakout Quest as GBP/JPY Fends Off Support Test

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on Breakout Quest as GBP/JPY Fends Off Support Test

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY advanced last week to its highest level since November 2022, but pulled back after a failed attempt to clear channel resistance, which coincided with comments from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda indicating that the monetary authority may be in a better position to move away from negative interest rates by year’s end.

Although the yen initially responded positively to these developments, its strength was short-lived. The daily chart below shows how USD/JPY has quickly resumed its upward trajectory in place since early 2023, a clear sign that the bulls are still in control of the market and may soon find the impetus to trigger a bullish breakout.

Looking ahead to the next potential leg higher, initial resistance lies near the psychological 148.00 level. However, a push beyond this technical barrier could lure new buyers into the market, creating the right conditions for an acceleration towards 148.80, followed by 150.00, the upper limit of rising channel in play since early March. On further strength, we could see a move towards 152.00.

In the event of a setback and subsequent weakness, technical support can be found at 145.90, and 144.55 thereafter. It's conceivable that the price may establish a base in this range during a pullback, but in case of a breakdown, all bets are off as such a move could open the door for a retracement towards 143.85 ahead of a slide toward 141.75.

Stay informed and enhance your trading strategy. Download the yen forecast today to discover the risk events that could influence the market!

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

GBP/JPY TECHNIAL ANALYSIS

Starting in late July and continuing into August, GBP/JPY embarked on a robust uptrend. However, this upward momentum faltered following a failed attempt at breaching overhead resistance in the 186.75 area, with prices retreating since that rejection, guided lower by a short-term dynamic trendline. As of this update, the pair is sitting above a key floor stretching from 183.60 to 183.10.

In the event that the 183.60/183.10 technical support range fails to hold, selling momentum could intensify, setting the stage for a drop towards the psychological 180.00 mark. While this region may act as an initial shield against further declines, a breakdown could bring the 176.35 level into view. On further weakness, sellers could make a move on 174.73, the 38.2% Fib retracement of the 2023 rally.

Alternatively, if buyers reassert their influence and propel prices decisively higher, trendline resistance is positioned at 185.35. Successfully piloting above this ceiling could reinforce upward impetus, emboldening the bulls to mount an offensive against the 2023 highs.

Master GBP/JPY price dynamics with our sentiment guide. Get it free today!

GBP/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

GBP/JPY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

