GBPUSD Slips But Remains Well Bid On Interest Rate Bets

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Upcoming ECB Minutes to Augment Hawkish Bets?
2023-01-19 08:58:02
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: At Crossroads
2023-01-19 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Spooked by US Data, IEA Report as WTI Turns to EIA Inventories
2023-01-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Testing Multi-Week Resistance on Positive Chinese Outlook
2023-01-18 09:00:13
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax 40, Dow and FTSE Outlook: Equities Stall but Bulls Stand Firm
2023-01-18 15:30:00
Dow Jones Dragged Down by Goldman Sachs, Nikkei 225 at Risk to Bank of Japan
2023-01-18 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Update: XAU/USD Eyes U.S. Economic Data for Guidance
2023-01-18 11:58:21
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Brighter Days Ahead?
2023-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD Slips But Remains Well Bid On Interest Rate Bets
2023-01-19 12:00:00
EURUSD, NZDUSD and GBPUSD: The Other Heavy Intraday Reversals
2023-01-18 21:30:27
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The US Dollar Bounces Back as Recession Fears Swirl. Where to for USD?
2023-01-19 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: What’s Next For USD/JPY After BoJ?
2023-01-19 03:00:00
More View More
GBPUSD Slips But Remains Well Bid On Interest Rate Bets

GBPUSD Slips But Remains Well Bid On Interest Rate Bets

David Cottle, Analyst

GBP/USD Prices, News, and Analysis

  • GBPUSD is still supported by expectations that UK rates have higher to climb
  • Strong wage data this week underlines the view
  • Technically, the uptrend from September still dominates
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Sterling bulls still have December’s six-month highs against the United States Dollar firmly in their sights on Thursday, but a London morning of scant domestic economic news may be hampering their will to try it again in the near term.

That said the Pound remains underpinned by the thesis that interest rates still have further, and possibly much further, to rise in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Dollar demand is being broadly sapped as markets start to suspect that the Federal Reserve may have done almost enough in that direction to head off its own inflationary problems.

Strong British wage growth numbers released this week will do nothing to alter this backdrop with inflation still running at forty-year highs despite some tentative signs that its grip may be relaxing.

The UK data schedule is empty on Thursday, however, and traders will have to settle for looking ahead to Friday when consumer confidence numbers for January and retail sales figures for December will be released. Consumers are expected to be very slightly less downbeat than they were, with retail sales forecast to have rebounded a little on the month, while still looking pretty dreadful compared with the Christmas period in 2021.

The USD side of GBP/USD may liven up a little later, with US jobless claims, housing starts, and building permit numbers coming up, along with commentary from Vice Fed Chair Lael Brainard and Boston Fed President Susan Collins. The latter has already declared herself supportive of smaller, quarter-percentage-point interest rate rises rather than the more aggressive increases we saw last year.

This is becoming rather a hot Fed topic. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. Mr. Harker said on Wednesday that he was ready for the central bank to move to a slower pace of interest rate hikes given signs that inflation’s grip is relaxing.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Cottle
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBPUSD Chart Compiled by David Cottle using TradingView

The dominant uptrend channel from September 28’s lows remains in place having survived a stern downside test on January 5. There doesn’t appear to be a huge appetite to re-test the December 14 peak of $1.2453 though- that was the highest point seen since June 13, 2022.

It now forms clear near-term resistance for the pair with a retest of the up-channel base likely in prospect if it can’t be retaken in the next few days. That base now comes in at $1.2056, which is admittedly quite a way below the current market. But it’s much closer than the channel top. That comes in at $1.2850 and the bulls are going to have to build a more resilient base before trying that.

Support looks quite solid at the first Fibonacci retracement of the rise up from those September lows. That’s at $1.20638, and the market oscillated around that level very clearly from late December to early January.

Below that, the second retracement level of $1.17792 is where the market bounced on January 5. This level looks rather less firm, however, and bulls may be anxious that it is not re-rested.

IG’s sentiment index finds the market cautious at these levels.59% of respondents said they were bearish here, with 41% bullish.

---By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Weak Rebound off the Multi-Month Low, Slowdown Fears Grow
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Weak Rebound off the Multi-Month Low, Slowdown Fears Grow
2023-01-19 10:30:15
EUR/USD Forecast: Upcoming ECB Minutes to Augment Hawkish Bets?
EUR/USD Forecast: Upcoming ECB Minutes to Augment Hawkish Bets?
2023-01-19 08:58:02
Australian Dollar Dipped After Slight Miss on Jobs Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Dipped After Slight Miss on Jobs Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-01-19 01:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-01-18 17:30:49
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023